Central Street shop banned from selling booze for three months

Bagci Food Centre. Picture: Islington Gazette Archant

Councillors have temporarily revoked a Central Street shop’s alcohol licence after it was caught selling high-strength cider to a child.

The licensing sub committee has banned Bagci Food Centre from selling booze for three months, after a Trading Standards (TS) and police sting caught staff selling a can of Ace cider to a 14-year-old in December.

The shop has also been told to change its designated premises supervisor [DPS].

Cllr Ben Mackmurdie (Lab, Clerkenwell), who is on the licensing sub committee told the Gazette: “Councillors are not impressed and if anything else happens they [the shop] will be gone, so the balls in their court.”

But he added: “I use the shop so we had to have a long discussion.

“The other two councillors were up for revoking the licence but I was a bit softer because I know the shop guys.”

The shops former DPS Ibrahim Bagcih has been approached for comment.