Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Central Street shop banned from selling booze for three months

PUBLISHED: 17:18 22 February 2019

Bagci Food Centre. Picture: Islington Gazette

Bagci Food Centre. Picture: Islington Gazette

Archant

Councillors have temporarily revoked a Central Street shop’s alcohol licence after it was caught selling high-strength cider to a child.

The licensing sub committee has banned Bagci Food Centre from selling booze for three months, after a Trading Standards (TS) and police sting caught staff selling a can of Ace cider to a 14-year-old in December.

The shop has also been told to change its designated premises supervisor [DPS].

Cllr Ben Mackmurdie (Lab, Clerkenwell), who is on the licensing sub committee told the Gazette: “Councillors are not impressed and if anything else happens they [the shop] will be gone, so the balls in their court.”

But he added: “I use the shop so we had to have a long discussion.

“The other two councillors were up for revoking the licence but I was a bit softer because I know the shop guys.”

The shops former DPS Ibrahim Bagcih has been approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Highbury and Islington station evacuated after person is hit by train and dies

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Two injured after car crashes into Archway shop

A car collided with Archway Estate agents in Junction Road this morning. Picture: @LPADVA

Finsbury Park stabbing: Two men in hospital after attack near station

A file image of Finsbury Park Station. Picture: PA

Builder slapped with £60,000 court bill for demolishing Cally home of Britain’s first female dentist Lilian Lindsay

Lilian Lindsay at the BDA headquarters in Russell Square. Picture: British Dental Association

Axe-wielding moped bandits who terrorised Islington and Camden convicted

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Traffic blocked after car stuck on bollard in Norwich

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Europa League: Sokratis hail Ozil as Arsenal draw Rennes

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal

Cricket: Scottish international Rae joins North London CC

Olivia Rae at North London CC's training session (pic Stephen Gardiner)

Theatre Review: Gently Down The Stream, Park Theatre

Ben Allen as Rufus and Jonathan Hyde as Beau in Gently Down The Stream at Park Theatre

Central Street shop banned from selling booze for three months

Bagci Food Centre. Picture: Islington Gazette

Theatre Review Shipwreck, Almeida Theatre

Shipwreck at the Almeida theatre picture Marc Brenner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists