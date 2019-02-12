Central Street shop banned from selling booze for three months
PUBLISHED: 17:18 22 February 2019
Archant
Councillors have temporarily revoked a Central Street shop’s alcohol licence after it was caught selling high-strength cider to a child.
The licensing sub committee has banned Bagci Food Centre from selling booze for three months, after a Trading Standards (TS) and police sting caught staff selling a can of Ace cider to a 14-year-old in December.
The shop has also been told to change its designated premises supervisor [DPS].
Cllr Ben Mackmurdie (Lab, Clerkenwell), who is on the licensing sub committee told the Gazette: “Councillors are not impressed and if anything else happens they [the shop] will be gone, so the balls in their court.”
But he added: “I use the shop so we had to have a long discussion.
“The other two councillors were up for revoking the licence but I was a bit softer because I know the shop guys.”
The shops former DPS Ibrahim Bagcih has been approached for comment.