Chair of Islington stop and search monitoring group urges youngsters to join and help scrutinise police

The chair of Islington's stop and search monitoring group has urged youngsters to get involved in holding police to account for their actions.

Sheri Lawal leads the monthly sessions aimed at ensuring cops follow the laws on how to carry out the searches, a delicate tactic used to get drugs, or more commonly weapons, off the streets.

She said the group, supported by the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC), is vital in ensuring no police abuse their power or mishandle suspects. As youngsters are often the targets, she is now asking for their input.

"People should attend the Stop and Search because it holds the police to account which is especially important in our current climate of knife crime," she said.

"If you or anyone that you know has been affected by a stop and search that you were not happy with, then by attending the monthly meeting, you too will be able to monitor the polices conduct and have an impact on the way that black people are treated .

The meetings are held on the first Monday of every month at Islington Town Hall.

Anyone interested can contact Sheri at ichairsscmg@gmail.com, vice chair Jennifer Gabbidon at vicechairsscmg@gmail.com.

