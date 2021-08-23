Chance for artists to win £1,500 St Pancras Hospital commission

Published: 3:14 PM August 23, 2021

St Pancras Hospital has offered artists the chance to win a £1,500 commission on how the Covid pandemic has changed lives.

Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust is working with creative group The Arts Project to run the competition to find the central piece of artwork for an exhibition planned for 2022.

Artists can now submit concepts and artworks, depicting Covid-19 and how the virus has shaped our lives and how the pandemic might change our lives in the future.

The winner of the previous hospital commission - Credit: St Pancras Hospital

Pippa Aitken, deputy trust chairman of Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for someone creative to show their work with a well-established group of artists in Camden and Islington.

“We have worked with The Arts Project for many years and I am looking forward to seeing the exhibition when I come to St Pancras Hospital in 2022.



“The Arts Project has played a very positive role at St Pancras Hospital by showing an amazing selection of artwork as you arrive at the conference area of the hospital and service users and visitors who walk past have always marvelled at what they have seen.”

Artists looking to apply are invited to visit St Pancras Hospital’s current exhibition The Loudest Whispers LGBT+ Summer Exhibition, to see the space allowed.

Ms Aitken said: “This commission will stand alongside many other works and while it will be the central piece it should also work well with the rest of the artwork in the exhibition.

“Artists will be expected to make this clear in their application as well.”

Peter Herbert, curator manager of The Arts Project, said: “The panel and I want to be inspired by the ideas and wowed by the final artwork.

“It really needs to draw in the audience and share their experience with them. I am very excited by this project and relish the opportunity of working with the artist and their commission for our bold new exhibition in 2022.”

To be considered for this commission please email theartsproject1@gmail.com for an application pack.

The closing date for applications is midnight on September 30.