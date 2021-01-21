Finsbury Park mentoring charity appeals for BAME volunteers

Published: 3:31 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM January 21, 2021

Chance UK is looking for BAME volunteers to diversify its mentoring workforce. - Credit: Archant

A Finsbury Park charity is searching for new volunteers from the BAME community.

In a bid to diversify its workforce, Chance UK is appealing for non-white people - especially men - to sign up and be a mentor.

The Fonthill Road charity provides support for children between five and 13 with behavioural and emotional difficulties.

A child helped by Chance UK said: “On a scale of one to 10 on how much I can trust people, I’ve gone from a one to a six. I have my doubts but now I take a deep breath and tell myself that I can trust people.”

Volunteers must be able to volunteer two to four hours each week for six months to a year and will be trained by Chance UK.

They will meet their child online or in person, depending on the coronavirus guidelines.

Geethika Jayatilaka, chief executive of the charity, said: "We know that by increasing the diversity of our volunteers we will be better able to service the children and families that we work with and we want to draw upon the abundance of talents, skills and experiences within BAME communities to help us make this life-changing experience a reality for even more children across London."

