News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Changes made to St Peter's LTN after Packington Estate used as rat run

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:47 PM June 11, 2021   
The Packington Estate, which was being used as a rat run by drivers trying to escape low traffic neighbourhood restrictions

The Packington Estate, which was being used as a rat run by drivers trying to escape low traffic neighbourhood restrictions introduced by Islington Council - Credit: Google

Changes are being made to make to traffic restrictions in St Peter’s, after complaints the Packington Estate is being used as a rat run by motorists wanting to avoid being caught by a traffic camera.

St Peter’s was the first people-friendly street scheme introduced by Islington Council last July, which has now rolled out six other similar schemes.

The idea is to reduce pollution and encourage walking and cycling by blocking some entrances to through-roads for cars.

Low traffic neighbourhoods (LTN) are controlled through bollards and smart cameras to catch motorists breaching the new rules, and charge them fixed fines. 

A report monitoring the first six months of the trial, published in March, showed there had been "reduced traffic, less air pollution, and less speeding", the council said.

But it had also received complaints that traffic had increased around the estate located alongside the Regent's Canal by motorists in order to avoid a traffic camera filter in Prebend Street. 

Prebend Street 

Prebend Street - Credit: Google

You may also want to watch:

Changes are now being made, which include relocating the bus gate in Prebend Street to the west of the junction of Coleman Fields, and introducing a new filter at Coleman Fields - both of which will both be camera-enforced.    

An existing width restriction filter in Prebend Street will be removed so emergency services and larger vehicles can pass through, and the shared-use parking bay in Basire Street will be converted into a loading bay for local businesses.  

A map showing the changes to the St Peter's people-friendly streets neighbourhood

A map showing the changes to the St Peter's people-friendly streets neighbourhood made by Islington Council - Credit: Islington Council 

Most Read

  1. 1 Islington shooting victim named
  2. 2 Man in hospital with potentially 'life-changing' injuries following stabbing
  3. 3 Phone snatcher admits guilt after robberies in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets
  1. 4 New mural in Finsbury Park aims to 'send a message to Boris Johnson'
  2. 5 Missing: Highgate woman known to frequent Camden and Islington areas
  3. 6 Murder investigation launched after teenager is shot in Islington
  4. 7 Largest beer garden in North London being built for Euro 2020
  5. 8 Woman, 48, arrested over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller
  6. 9 Big name restaurant hints at Islington opening
  7. 10 Man injured in Hornsey Rise shooting

Work on implementing the changes will start on Monday (June 14) and should be finished by June 25.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “The council is listening to local people and we are more than willing to make changes to our people-friendly streets schemes where necessary."

Each scheme is being piloted for 18 months, with consultations on whether they should remain permanently set to take place about a year in.

The council says that to "allow for the changes to the St Peter’s trial to settle in, and to give local people sufficient chance to experience them", public consultation for that scheme will take place in September.

Islington Council
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kennedy's was found to be the leading fish and chip shop in Islington.

Five of the best places to get fish and chips in Islington

Pol Addingham

Logo Icon
Prezzo is set to open in Islington

Islington is getting a big name restaurant

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Dame Margaret has demanded action from health secretary Matt Hancock. Picture: PA

Coronavirus

Rise in London Covid rates, but people aged 25-30 can book vaccine

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Moorfields Eye Hospital (Picture: Metro Centric/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0)

Mental Health

Councillors set to decide on Moorfields Eye Hospital relocation

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus