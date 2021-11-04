Chapel Market is set for a £1.4million boost, and could get a trader's hub and community area in an overhaul.

The market in Angel, which has been operating for over a century, is set to receive £1m from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund Accelerator and a further £400,000 from Islington Council.

Traders at the market sell a mix of food, fresh fruit and veg, clothing, flowers, home essentials and hot takeaway food, and there is capacity for 224 stalls - but there has been a sharp decline in trader occupancy over the past few years, which was impacted further by the Covid-19 crisis.

Islington Council's Chapel Market consultation branding - Credit: Islington Council

Traders and local people are being asked for their thoughts, views and feedback on potential plans which include a 'Trader’s Hub' at Warren Court with facilities like secure dry storage to reduce vehicle journeys, cold storage, electricity points, hot water, a kitchen and a toilet.

New planting, paving and temporary seating in Chapel Place could also be on the cards with community events staged here to put the market at the heart of Angel, and give the community the chance to socialise and enjoy cultural activities.

Other mooted ideas include business recovery and development training for existing traders, events to help attract new traders, online pitch booking and outreach to young people, and on-site support.

Air quality measures are also being considered, including electric vehicle charging for traders, and monitoring, idling reduction and cycle training to help contribute to the Mayor’s goal for a zero carbon London, and Islington’s goal of a net zero carbon borough by 2030.

The council has promised that all comments contributed to the consultation will be carefully considered and used to further develop the plans, and that no decisions have yet been taken.

The council's jobs chief, Cllr Asima Shaikh, said: “Chapel Market is at the heart of the Angel, well-known and well-loved by local residents and shoppers from near and far.

“We’re committed to investing in Chapel Market so it goes from strength from strength as a bustling, central part of our thriving local economy, as we create a more equal future with jobs, businesses and opportunities for local people."

For more information see islington.gov.uk/chapel-market-project.

