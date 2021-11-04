News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Chapel Market to get £1.4m boost

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:46 PM November 4, 2021
Chapel Market in Islington

Chapel Market in Islington - Credit: Google

Chapel Market is set for a £1.4million boost, and could get a trader's hub and community area in an overhaul.

The market in Angel, which has been operating for over a century, is set to receive £1m from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund Accelerator and a further £400,000 from Islington Council.

Traders at the market sell a mix of food, fresh fruit and veg, clothing, flowers, home essentials and hot takeaway food, and there is  capacity for 224 stalls - but there has been a sharp decline in trader occupancy over the past few years, which was impacted further by the Covid-19 crisis.

Islington Council's Chapel Market consultation branding 

Islington Council's Chapel Market consultation branding - Credit: Islington Council

Traders and local people are being asked for their thoughts, views and feedback on potential plans which include a 'Trader’s Hub' at Warren Court with facilities like secure dry storage to reduce vehicle journeys, cold storage,  electricity points,  hot water, a kitchen and a toilet.

New planting, paving and temporary seating in Chapel Place could also be on the cards with community events staged here to put the market at the heart of Angel, and give the community the chance to socialise and enjoy cultural activities. 

You may also want to watch:

Other mooted ideas include business recovery and development training for existing traders, events to help attract new traders, online pitch booking and outreach to young people, and on-site support.

Air quality measures are also being considered, including electric vehicle charging for traders, and monitoring, idling reduction and cycle training to help contribute to the Mayor’s goal for a zero carbon London, and Islington’s goal of a net zero carbon borough by 2030.

Most Read

  1. 1 Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend
  2. 2 Highbury Fields School students fall ill after taking 'mind-altering' sweets
  3. 3 MP to be sentenced for harassment campaign that included acid attack threat
  1. 4 Court victory could see ex-Pentonville Prison flats turned into housing
  2. 5 Library of Things: Islington shop launches to hire out household appliances
  3. 6 Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years
  4. 7 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
  5. 8 Chapel Market to get £1.4m boost
  6. 9 Family appeal for help to find Islington man missing for more than two weeks
  7. 10 Dean makes headway launching help for those with brain injuries

The council has promised that all comments contributed to the consultation will be carefully considered and used to further develop the plans, and that no decisions have yet been taken.

The council's jobs chief, Cllr Asima Shaikh, said: “Chapel Market is at the heart of the Angel, well-known and well-loved by local residents and shoppers from near and far.

“We’re committed to investing in Chapel Market so it goes from strength from strength as a bustling, central part of our thriving local economy, as we create a more equal future with jobs, businesses and opportunities for local people."

For more information see islington.gov.uk/chapel-market-project.
 

Islington News
North London News
Central London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Overground suspended in Hackney and Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Big Narstie is a fan of Wing Shack Co.

Big Narstie’s beloved Wing Shack Co to open in Holloway

Blanca Schofield

Logo Icon
Islington Town Hall

Islington Council

Islington Council breaches its own guidelines on agency staff

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
The southern Finsbury Park gates at Seven Sisters Road 

Women's Safety

Finsbury Park to stay open at night, with CCTV in use soon

Georgina McCartney

Logo Icon