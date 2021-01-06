Third lockdown: Charity will continue to provide free meals in Islington

Published: 4:00 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 4:04 PM January 6, 2021

Under the new restrictions FoodCycle guests can continue to collect nutritious food for themselves and their household - Credit: FoodCycle

Foodcycle, a charity which fights food poverty and loneliness, will continue to provide free takeaway meals and delivery to people in need across Islington during the third national coronavirus lockdown.

Under "normal" circumstances, volunteers take surplus food and turn it into a nutritious community meal, but during the pandemic they are delivering food parcels and providing a "cook and collect" takeaway service.

Guests can continue to collect nutritious food from Finsbury Park Community Hub, in Corker Walk, on Saturdays at 1.30pm, or from the New River Baptist Church in Arran Walk, Canonbury, on Wednesdays at 1pm.

As a vital service providing food and conversation to thousands of people every week across the country, FoodCycle projects can legally operate. - Credit: FoodCycle

FoodCycle's chief executive Mary McGrath MBE said: ”Our number one priority will always be the safety and welfare of our guests and volunteers and we will continue to work with our teams, volunteers and venues to maintain our high standards and keep everyone as safe as possible while delivering this vital service to vulnerable people across the country."

Email islington@foodcycle.org.uk or call 020 7729 2775 for more information.

