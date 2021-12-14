Charity’s winter appeal aims to make Islington 'more equal'

Islington-based initiatives supporting isolated older residents and young people struggling with their mental health will receive funding from the Islington Giving winter appeal.

The charity appeal will support more than 30 groups that will work with non-profit organisation Islington Giving to improve the lives of those affected by some of the most urgent social issues.

The Good Neighbours Scheme is one of the most well-attended initiatives, which helps to tackle isolation and build networks of support through community activities.

Anu Liisanantti, a representative from Islington Giving, said: “We’re trying to make Islington more equal. The level of primary school children coming from deprived backgrounds is about 40 per cent, so we aim to make sure that everyone has access to the great opportunities that Islington has to offer.” Anu said that cuts to Universal Credit and increasing energy prices have left around 35 per cent of over-65s on the poverty line.

Residents will be responsible for deciding how the money raised from the appeal is allocated among the local groups. The young grant maker panel, made up of young people from Islington, decide which projects are worth supporting for their age demographic. The charity also has a family panel which is allocated a fund. Next year, the aim is to also have a panel that will allow older residents to decide where the money is best spent.

The Cripplegate Foundation, which works to bring about change for the most disadvantaged residents of Islington, finances the overheads and operations of Islington Giving. All of the donations made via the winter appeal will therefore directly support local groups and residents.

Anu hopes that the initiatives supported by the winter appeal will remain in person, despite concerns about the Omicron variant. She said: “For the older people, as well as for young people, it’s a bit of a lifeline to see people; that’s the whole point of being connected to local groups.”

The winter appeal has already gratefully received more than £15,000 worth of donations. It will remain open until the end of January.