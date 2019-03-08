Chief exec of Muslim Welfare House happy Brexit fanatic who assaulted Jeremy Corbyn jailed

The chief exec of Muslim Welfare House has spoken of his relief after a Brexit fanatic who assaulted Jeremy Corbyn was jailed for 28 days.

Toufik Kacimi was left shocked and scared after John Murphy hit the Islington North veteran with an egg in his hand during a visit to Muslim Welfare House, in Seven Sisters Road, on March 3.

Murphy, 31, of Whetstone, in Barnet, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Corbyn at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday – and will now serve a short prison sentence.

“I’m happy that he was sentenced,” Toufik told the Gazette. “Because he hit Jeremy hard and he scared everyone with his angry resentment.

“It wasn’t just throwing and egg, as most reports said before the court judgment yesterday, he smashed it into him.

“Jeremy is an elderly man and you could hear it [the impact] from everywhere [in the room]. We were all really shocked.”

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot acknowledged the “current climate” as she jailed Murphy, calling his actions an “attack on our democratic process”.

Murphy, a freelance events promoter who lives with his parents in Totteridge Common, Whetstone, will also spend a year on licence.

In an impact statement read to court, Mr Corbyn said he was “shocked and surprised” by the attack.

He said: “I feel these kind of attacks drive a wedge between elected representatives and those who elect them in the first place.

“We are now reviewing and increasing my security protection.”

The Labour leader was visiting the welfare house for the fifth annual Visit My Mosque Day, where more than 250 centres across the UK open their doors to the community to improve community relations.

Prosecutor Kevin Christie told the court that Mr Corbyn took off his shoes and sat down next to his wife Laura Alvarez and a group of people who seemed to be “in great spirits”.

“Suddenly, he felt a strike to the right side of his forehead and then realised someone had reached over his right shoulder and struck him,” Mr Christie said.

“As he was struck, he heard a male voice shouting: ‘Respect the vote.”’

Mr Corbyn had gone to the centre with shadow home secretary Diane Abbott after visiting north London’s Finsbury Park mosque, which was the site of the terror attack by far-right extremist Darren Osborne.

Additional reporting by Press Association.