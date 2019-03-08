Search

Schoolboy hit by van in Canonbury Road

PUBLISHED: 17:03 10 May 2019

Canonbury Road N1 street sign

Canonbury Road N1 street sign

Archant

A child has been hit by a van in Canonbury Road.

Witnesses have told the vehicle collided with the boy, thought to be about 10, at 4pm, near where kids were leaving the Canonbury School gates.

He has been taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Police could not immediately confirm how badly he was hurt.

Police have closed Canonbury Road in both directions between Canonbury Square and Highbury Corner.

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police.

Cllr Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East) cycled past the scene soon after the incident, when the injured child was being taken into an ambulance.

She said: "My kids went to Canonbury and my heart goes out to the family whose child has been involved in it [the collision].  "It just shows the importance of reducing road danger and trying to reduce the traffic dominance of our streets."

The road will be opened as soon as possible, police said.

One bystander said the ambulance had struggled to move through the heavy traffic, with Canonbury Road "rammed".

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 4pm to Canonbury Road, N1, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

"We sent two ambulance crews to the scene.

"We treated a child at the scene and took him to hospital."

This page is being updated.

