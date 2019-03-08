Child hit by vehicle in Ashbrook Road

A child was hit by a vehicle in Ashbrook Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Archway yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash came hours after a motorcyclist was killed when a van collided with him in Holloway Road.

The London Ambulance Service were called at 4.48pm to reports of an injured child in Ashbrook Road, near St John's Way Medical Centre.

This paper awaits an update on the kid's condition.

You may also want to watch:

"There was a massive accident near St John's Way Medical Centre," said Mario, who didn't give his surname.

"When I went past I saw a lady lying on the floor with an oxygen mask. Her eyes were shut. It wasn't nice to see."

He added: "It was the second accident in one day in the same area - it's horrible."

This story is being updated...

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk