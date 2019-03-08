Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Child hit by vehicle in Ashbrook Road

PUBLISHED: 13:54 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 21 June 2019

A child was hit by a vehicle in Ashbrook Road. Picture: Google Maps

A child was hit by a vehicle in Ashbrook Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Archway yesterday.

The crash came hours after a motorcyclist was killed when a van collided with him in Holloway Road.

The London Ambulance Service were called at 4.48pm to reports of an injured child in Ashbrook Road, near St John's Way Medical Centre.

This paper awaits an update on the kid's condition.

You may also want to watch:

"There was a massive accident near St John's Way Medical Centre," said Mario, who didn't give his surname.

"When I went past I saw a lady lying on the floor with an oxygen mask. Her eyes were shut. It wasn't nice to see."

He added: "It was the second accident in one day in the same area - it's horrible."

This story is being updated...

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Holloway Road crash

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

‘Pool of blood’ in Holloway prompts police investigation

Axminster Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

Tufnell Park crime scene. Picture: @missvonmeow

Transport chiefs urge patience over ‘chock-a-block’ traffic at Old Street and Highbury Corner junctions during overhaul

Traffic at Old Street roundabout. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Veteran from the Windrush Generation living on £59 a month while waiting for compensation

Michael Callendar. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Holloway Road crash

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

‘Pool of blood’ in Holloway prompts police investigation

Axminster Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

Tufnell Park crime scene. Picture: @missvonmeow

Transport chiefs urge patience over ‘chock-a-block’ traffic at Old Street and Highbury Corner junctions during overhaul

Traffic at Old Street roundabout. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Veteran from the Windrush Generation living on £59 a month while waiting for compensation

Michael Callendar. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Women’s World Cup round-up – Little, Beattie and Evans heading home as Scotland knocked out

Scotland's Lisa Evans during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at Roazhon Park, Rennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Momentum with Hornsey ahead of trip to Osterley

Lesbourne Edwards celebrates taking a wicket for Hornsey against Highgate (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Arsenal to face Barcelona for Joan Gamper Trophy in final pre-season game

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (left) and Barcelona's Lionel Messi battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Fundraiser launched to help pay legal fees of Archway cyclist facing bankruptcy after knocking over woman on phone

Robert Hazeldean. Picture: Brittany Maher-Kirk

Child hit by vehicle in Ashbrook Road

A child was hit by a vehicle in Ashbrook Road. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists