Children's festival Go Islington returns to Highbury Fields for seventh year

PUBLISHED: 07:59 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 18 July 2019

This year's Go Islington festival returns to Highbury Fields. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Em Fitzgerald Photography

Youngsters will be able to try their hand at 20 different sports and activities in Highbury Fields as Go Islington returns for a seventh year.

Archery, boxing, football and mixed martial arts will all feature during the festival on July 27. There will also be free cycle repairs, an Arsenal pop-up goal, and circus skills with Roundhouse Street Circus Festival.

The Launchpad stage, showcasing young talent from Platform, Lift and Rose Bowl youth hubs, will also be back.

Town hall health and social care chief Cllr Janet Burgess said: "Go Islington is always a fantastic event and a really popular family day out. There are so many different sports to try which cater to all ages and physical abilities that you are bound to discover something new that you enjoy."

There will also be activities for younger kids in the Family Field.

