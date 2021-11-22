News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Let Christmas in Islington start today': Light switch-on enjoyed in Angel

William Mata

Published: 11:41 AM November 22, 2021
Mayor Troy Gallagher got the crowd 'warmed up' for Father Christmas

Mayor Troy Gallagher got the crowd 'warmed up' for Father Christmas - Credit: Islington Council

The Mayor of Islington and Father Christmas launched the season of giving at Angel Central shopping centre with a light-switch on.

Families gathered at the mall on Friday evening around an assortment of Christmas trees and displays. Both the Mayor and St Nick posed for pictures and spoke to many as they passed around the site. 

First the Mayor gave a speech but the job of turning on the lights was left to the main man, Father Christmas. 

Father Christmas took present wishes from children

Father Christmas took present wishes from children - Credit: Angel Central

Mayor Troy Gallagher said: “Thank you all for coming. I have been asked to come and warm you all up for [Father Christmas] as he is coming with his reindeers for this special occasion.

“Thanks to all the parents and children for being here. Thanks to the centre’s management for organising this wonderful event.

“Enjoy this Christmas park. Enjoy the festivities. And most of all, enjoy [Father Christmas’s] presence.

“Let Christmas in Islington start today!” 

The spectacle also included reindeer puppets around the centre and carols from cast members at the King’s Head Theatre. 
 

