Wendy Appiah is an animal management student at City and Islington College (CANDI) - Credit: CANDI

Everyone at City and Islington College (CANDI) would like to wish you all the very best in your GCSE results next week.

The stress is almost over. You’ll soon know your grades and the next steps in your education, whether that’s A Levels (we have one of the biggest choices of subjects in London), a vocational qualification such as a BTEC diploma or an apprenticeship.

If you didn’t quite get the grades you were hoping for, don’t panic. At CANDI we will find a course or pathway that’s right for you.

And if you need to retake your GCSE English and maths you can do that too.

CANDI is a fantastic college with superb teachers, many of whom have worked in the industries they teach.

Layla Sbila is a healthcare student at - Credit: CANDI

We also have great relationships with employers as well as resources to support your studies and prepare you for your chosen career.

Don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what some of our students had to say:

Eman Ahamed, A Level student: “From the day I enrolled I received huge support from my teachers. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be at university right now.”

Freddie Cook, public services student: “CANDI is an amazing college. It’s so friendly. Everyone treats each other with respect. It’s just a great place to be.”

Lale Hanalp, A Level student: "The careers advisors guided me through all my options and the best steps you need to take to get there.”

Wendy Appiah, animal management student: "All the lessons were super engaging. You need the right people to teach you, and that’s what CANDI has.”

Layla Sbila, healthcare student: "It makes me quite emotional when I look at myself and see how far I’ve come because of the way the teachers at CANDI have helped me.”

