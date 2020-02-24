Search

'Education has been neglected': City and Islington College NEU members to strike over funding and working conditions

PUBLISHED: 16:27 24 February 2020

A file image of Owen Street by City and Islington College, which has been taped off by police. Picture: Google StreetView

A file image of Owen Street by City and Islington College, which has been taped off by police. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

National Education members working at a school in Angel will strike on Thursday to demand more funding for sixth form colleges.

The NEU is in dispute with the education secretary, Gavin Williamson, and wants improved pay, conditions and employment through better funding for 16-19 education.

NEU workers at the Goswell Road institution will walkout at the same time as staff at 33 other sixth form colleges nationwide.

City and Islington's NEU rep Pippa Dowswell said: "Our members are seeking higher and sustained funding which will improve the pay, working conditions and security of employment of NEU members and secure the future of the sector. Education has been neglected under the Conservatives, and in sixth form colleges in particular. No one strikes willingly, but our members are angry and determined to secure a properly funded future for both staff and students."

The NEU is calling for chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak to plug the £700million shortfall in funding for post-16 education in his March 11 budget.



But education minister Michelle Donelan said: "It is very disappointing that the NEU has decided to take further strike action in sixth form colleges and 16-19 academies.

"The decision to strike is especially disappointing given that we have committed to increasing 16-19 funding in the 2020/21 academic year by £400 million - the biggest injection of new money in a single year since 2010. This is in addition to funding the additional costs of pension schemes in 2020/21.

"We are committed to an ongoing dialogue with the National Education Union and I have already met with the joint general secretaries to discuss how we can avoid disruptive strike action."

In an NEU ballot that closed on September 16, 25 colleges passed the 50 per cent turnout threshold allowing strike action under trade union law. Overall, 84pc of members voted in favour of action on a 43pc turnout.

In addition, a re-ballot of 16 colleges - which closed on 4 November - saw 9 more colleges pass the threshold.

There will be a rally at Parliament Square on Thursday, followed by a march to the Department for Education.

