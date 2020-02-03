City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate.

City of London Corporation has pledged to install new fire doors and sprinklers at three estates in the borough as part of a wider £9,000,000 project.

People living in Holloway Estate, Isleden House and York Way Estate will get replacement front, communal, and fire escape doors.

The Corporation wants all replacement doors to provide up to 60 minutes fire resistance, but says none will offer less than 30 minutes flame protection. Randall Anderson, chairman of the City Corporation's community and children services committee, said: "The security of residents is our number one priority. We have worked hard to enhance fire safety on our estates, and these new doors will increase protection and reassurance for thousands of Londoners."

Sprinklers will be fitted by the end of the year. A full survey of all the doors will be carried before installation will begin in Spring. The project will take between 18 to 24 months.

More than 7,000 people living in 2,300 homes across 12 Corporation-run housing estates in London will benefit from the scheme.