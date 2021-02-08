Published: 3:30 PM February 8, 2021

Charlotte Taylor, a student at City University in Clerkenwell, vaccinated her grandad David against coronavirus at the ExCeL Centre - Credit: City, University of London

A grandfather was reunited with his granddaughter after not seeing each other for a whole year of lockdown, when she vaccinated him against the coronavirus.

Charlotte Taylor, 26, a final year midwifery student at City University in Clerkenwell, had been optimistic she might see her grandad at the ExCeL Centre where she has been drafted in to help roll out the vaccine.

She had no idea David, 82, was next in line for his jab however - and was surprised when she came out of her vaccinating pod to find him with his sleeve rolled up.

They had hoped to see each other at some point during his visit, but she ended up actually vaccinating him herself.

Charlotte, who is doing a placement at The Royal London Hospital, said she loves working at the vaccination centre.

You may also want to watch:

"There’s a great atmosphere there," she said. "People are very happy and grateful to be receiving the vaccine.

"It is also great to meet other vaccinators, from paramedics, to volunteers, to nurses and doctors, to medical students like me. We’re all doing our bit to protect the most vulnerable from contracting this virus."