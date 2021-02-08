City University student reunited with grandad as he turns up for Covid jab
- Credit: City, University of London
A grandfather was reunited with his granddaughter after not seeing each other for a whole year of lockdown, when she vaccinated him against the coronavirus.
Charlotte Taylor, 26, a final year midwifery student at City University in Clerkenwell, had been optimistic she might see her grandad at the ExCeL Centre where she has been drafted in to help roll out the vaccine.
She had no idea David, 82, was next in line for his jab however - and was surprised when she came out of her vaccinating pod to find him with his sleeve rolled up.
They had hoped to see each other at some point during his visit, but she ended up actually vaccinating him herself.
Charlotte, who is doing a placement at The Royal London Hospital, said she loves working at the vaccination centre.
You may also want to watch:
"There’s a great atmosphere there," she said. "People are very happy and grateful to be receiving the vaccine.
"It is also great to meet other vaccinators, from paramedics, to volunteers, to nurses and doctors, to medical students like me. We’re all doing our bit to protect the most vulnerable from contracting this virus."
Most Read
- 1 Victim suffers 'life-threatening' injury in stabbing near Upper Street
- 2 'Armed police' descend on Islington road, but 'no risk to public'
- 3 Man, 21, in 'critical condition' following Upper Street stabbing
- 4 'This needs to stop': Over a hundred attend vigil for Romario Opia
- 5 Plans to redevelop Nag's Head Market to be debated and considered
- 6 Man arrested after alleged incident which saw Islington roads closed
- 7 Highgate Hill mugging: Teens sentenced over knifepoint robbery
- 8 21 Savage's half-brother rapper TM1way buried two months after stabbing
- 9 Two more teenagers charged over death of Islington student
- 10 Archway stabbing: Teen, 17, charged with murder of Romario Opia