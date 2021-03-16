News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington councillor Claudia Webbe to face harassment trial

Mike Bedigan, PA

Published: 11:01 AM March 16, 2021   
Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe leaving Westminster Magistrates Court in November - Credit: PA

A serving MP who allegedly threatened and made numerous unwanted telephone calls to a woman will appear in court later (March 16).

Claudia Webbe, who was elected Labour MP for Leicester East in December 2019 and is still and Islington councillor, pleaded not guilty in November last year to one charge of harassment.

The 56-year-old will face a one-day trial at Westminster Magistrates' court on Tuesday.

Webbe is charged with one count, that between September 1 2018 and April 26 2020 she pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman named Michelle Merritt, which Webbe knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment.

It is alleged that Webbe made numerous unwanted telephone calls to Ms Merritt and made threats on at least two occasions.

She was allowed unconditional bail ahead of her trial.

Ms Webbe entered the Commons in the December 2019 general election, winning the seat formerly held by Keith Vaz, the Labour veteran who retired from Parliament in the wake of a scandal.

Ms Webbe has been a councillor in Islington since 2010. 

She has been a member of Labour's ruling National Executive Committee, and earlier in her career a political adviser to then-London mayor Ken Livingstone.

