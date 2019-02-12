Clerkenwell blockchain funding platform Alice wins national tech award
PUBLISHED: 12:32 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 01 March 2019
A start-up that has created a funding platform for social projects that allows donors to see the impact of their contributions has picked up a national award.
Alice, in Clerkenwell, promotes transparency and trust by making the progress of each fundraiser publicly available.
And at the Vodafone Techstarter awards it was one of four winners in the “for profit” category, and will get £35,000 funding and access to industry and tech experts from the phone company’s Social Tech Trust.
CEO Raphaël Mazet said: “If we don’t act now, humanity will soon cross a point of no return when it comes to inequality, climate change and social cohesion. Vodafone and the Social Tech Trust clearly recognise this. We welcome their support in developing innovative technologies, like ours, that offer scalable solutions.”
The awards honour firms that improve health, education, the environment and social mobility.