Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Clerkenwell blockchain funding platform Alice wins national tech award

PUBLISHED: 12:32 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 01 March 2019

Dani Ismailov of Alice, Anne Sheehan, director of Vodafone Business, Rapha�l Mazet and Dhen Padilla of Alice and Jason Bradbury, host.

Dani Ismailov of Alice, Anne Sheehan, director of Vodafone Business, Rapha�l Mazet and Dhen Padilla of Alice and Jason Bradbury, host.

Archant

A start-up that has created a funding platform for social projects that allows donors to see the impact of their contributions has picked up a national award.

Alice, in Clerkenwell, promotes transparency and trust by making the progress of each fundraiser publicly available.

And at the Vodafone Techstarter awards it was one of four winners in the “for profit” category, and will get £35,000 funding and access to industry and tech experts from the phone company’s Social Tech Trust.

CEO Raphaël Mazet said: “If we don’t act now, humanity will soon cross a point of no return when it comes to inequality, climate change and social cohesion. Vodafone and the Social Tech Trust clearly recognise this. We welcome their support in developing innovative technologies, like ours, that offer scalable solutions.”

The awards honour firms that improve health, education, the environment and social mobility.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Swimming: Anaconda’s Donovan impresses on London duty

Anaconda's Tommy Donovan

Darts: Badman inspires N19 past Old Oak

Old Oak players face the camera

Finsbury Park coach Chapman expects tough test at Hendon

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

People who have cancer and suicidal thoughts are among those denied priority housing in Islington

NowMedical advised Islington Council against giving this couple a two-bed flat. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tottenham need response in vital north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier after he scores an own goal during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists