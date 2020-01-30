Exclusive

Islington Council set to get £4million to buy Clerkenwell Fire Station and build 50 homes

A general view of Clerkenwell Fire Station, the country's oldest, which was built in 1872 on Roseberry Avenue in Islington north London, which is due to close tomorrow to help meet budget savings of £45 million over the next two years. PA Archive/PA Images

The Mayor of London has agreed to give Islington Council up to £4million to buy the former Clerkenwell Fire Station and build 50 homes on it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mayor of London has approved a £4million grant so Islington Council can to buy the former Clerkenwell Fire Station and build 50 homes on-site.

The town hall will use the cash to buy the historic Rosberry Avenue site off the London Fire Commissioner and build a minimum of 26 genuinely affordable units, with 24 expected to be sold privately.

Of the 26 affordable units, the town hall currently intends to let 20 for social rent and make six available for temporary accommodation at local housing allowance rents.

Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward told the Gazette: "This is absolutely brilliant news. It's great that after the legacy of Boris shutting down fire stations were actually getting to use the fire station for something that really helps people as genuinely affordable homes.

"It's great to continue with the legacy of the Outside Project here to house those most in need, and it will be used to house families and those in desperate need."

You may also want to watch:

He added: "It would be better to have 100 per cent council homes because we are in desperate need but having some is better than not having any. We have got vert strict planning policies where a development must be at least 50pc affordable and, in our own schemes, we would always try to go well beyond that."

Greater London Authority chiefs, who signed off the funding, specified development works on-site must start before January 22.

The grant money will come from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government's small sites fund.

Former mayor Boris Johnson closed the station as part of a widespread cost-cutting exercise in 2014 that also saw nine other bases axed.

The Gazette revealed the staggering cost of upkeep on the empty building in 2018, which had risen to more than £500,000.

In April and May last year, we first reported the fire station would be used as a temporary homeless shelter - and that LGBTQ+ charity The Outside Project would run it.

This page is being updated...