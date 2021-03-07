From art to artisan: former editor kickstarts kiosk park cafe

Published: 4:44 PM March 7, 2021

A former arts editor swapped literature for lattes with the launch of a new cafe on Friday in Clerkenwell – after overcoming the “uphill struggle” of her coffee machine being stuck in Calais.

Rosie Hore, who worked at the Royal Academy of Arts, opened her take-out park cafe in a former park rangers’ hut in St James’s Churchyard, Clerkenwell.

The kiosk, scheduled to open on Monday (March 1), was delayed as her Italian-made coffee machine was held at customs.

“It has been a bit of an uphill struggle to get everything together,” she said.

Rosie has lived in Clerkenwell for almost seven years and said the idea of “walking down the road and having my business where I live” inspired her to set up shop locally.

You may also want to watch:

Clerkenwell Kiosk will serve local and seasonal food and artisan coffee roasted in East London, opening seven days a week from 7.30am to 5pm.

Rosie Hore at the Clerkenwell Kiosk - Credit: Clerkenwell Kiosk



