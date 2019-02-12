Award-winning Clerkenwell kids app firm gets £200,000 investment

A Clerkenwell tech company creating educational apps for kids has received a £200,000 investment form HSBC UK.

Entrepreneurs Douglas and Estelle Lloyd founded Azoomee in 2014 and now hope to build the world’s largest library of games, videos and educational activities targeted for children under five.

The firm’s mission ethos is to make screen time meaningful and the bank’s funding will be invested in North American, Canadian and South African markets.

Mr Lloyd, co-founder at chief exec of Azoome, said: “We have three young children, so we know first-hand how difficult and time consuming it can

be to find high quality kids’ content that is both fun and educational. Thanks to the funding package from HSBC UK, we can now focus on growing Azoomee with the aim of becoming a household name, not just for children in Europe, but all over the world.”

Azoomee has won several awards in the last three years including Best Children’s/Family app at the Junior Design Awards 2018 and Gold Awards at Made for Mums Awards 2018.