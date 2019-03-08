Search

Clerkenwell woman's home flooded after work to fix water tank

PUBLISHED: 13:05 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 31 October 2019

Damage to Lorraine's home. Picture: Lorraine Burch

Damage to Lorraine's home. Picture: Lorraine Burch

Archant

Islington Council has vowed to redecorate a woman's Clerkenwell home after it was flooded when work to fix the block's water tank went wrong.

Lorraine Burch, who lives on the top floor of Macclesfield House in Central Street, was left without electricity, hot water, and her bed after the flooding earlier this month.

"They were pumping hot water around the building but it wasn't capped off properly so it oveflowed and has flooded my flat," said Lorraine, who has had to take days off work to let workers in.

"I had no hot water for 13 days and a letter put through my door saying I could use Finsbury Leisure Centre free of charge!

"I've been told repairs will take a while because it's concrete ceilings and they need to dry before plastering can take place."

A council spokesperson said: "We're very sorry for the damage accidentally caused during maintenance work carried out by a contractor. We will continue to help dry out the home and will offer a full redecoration."

