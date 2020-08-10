Islington’s larger libraries resume click, call and collect service

From today books, DVDs and CDs can be reserved online or by phone and then collected in person from some of Islington Council’s larger libraries.

A click, call and collect library service has been reinstated after borrowing was suspended during the coronavirus lockdown.

It is available at Central Library in Fieldway Crescent, Highbury East, Finsbury Library in St John Street, Clerkenwell, and Archway Library in Highbury Hill.

A limited number of computers and study spaces are also available to book at Central Library.

In September more buildings will start to open up for browsing, but the council has yet to confirm which ones. The service is gradually ramping up, with just Central and Finsbury libraries having accepted returns for the past fortnight after a complete closure for four months.

Library users are being asked to drop the items they have on loan into crates outside the building entrances.

They are then being put into quarantine for 72 hours before they can be handled by staff and made available to other users.