Search

Advanced search

Heathrow expansion: Campaigners warn third runway will cause 'noise disruption' over Islington

PUBLISHED: 11:12 10 September 2019

Stock image of plane leaving Heathrow Airport. Picture: Tony Hisgett/ CC BY 2.0

Stock image of plane leaving Heathrow Airport. Picture: Tony Hisgett/ CC BY 2.0

Archant

Campaigners warn "dozens" of extra planes causing noise and nitrogen oxide pollution will fly over Islington every day if a third runway is build at Heathrow Airport.

The No 3rd Runway Coalition discussed the impact proposals to expand Heathrow could have on Islington at a town hall meeting last night, which was chaired by the borough's only opposition councillor Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East).

You may also want to watch:

People were warned an extra runway will result in at least 270,000 extra flights over London every day, with dozens going over Islington.

Cllr Russell, who's also a London-wide Assembly Member, said: "Flight paths should be designed to minimise the noise disruption to overflown communities, yet with Heathrow's proposals we do not even know precisely where the flight paths will go. For too many people, including children, aircraft noise is a major intrusion into their daily lives. It is not an acceptable price to pay for air travel and in a climate emergency it makes no sense at all."

Heathrow expansion will increase numbers from 280,000 to 756,000 every year.

Most Read

Highbury woman’s leg amputated to end ‘agony’ of rare nerve condition CRPS – and now she’s dreaming of a Paralympics Games appearance

Helena Stone in hospital after coming out of surgery to have a leg amputated. Picture: Helena Stone

Farringdon Station attack: Man punches women in chest on Thameslink train

British Transport Police want to trace this man in connection with an assault on a woman at Farringdon Station. Picture: Supplied

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Triplets jailed for firearm offences after Islington accomplices found with Uzi sub-machine gun and loaded pistol

Sub-machine gun. Picture: Met Police

Cyclist who was hit by lorry in Old Street will swim English Channel with paramedic who saved her life

Victoria Lebrec, who lost a leg when she was hit by a truck in 2014. Picture: Victoria Lebrec

Most Read

Highbury woman’s leg amputated to end ‘agony’ of rare nerve condition CRPS – and now she’s dreaming of a Paralympics Games appearance

Helena Stone in hospital after coming out of surgery to have a leg amputated. Picture: Helena Stone

Farringdon Station attack: Man punches women in chest on Thameslink train

British Transport Police want to trace this man in connection with an assault on a woman at Farringdon Station. Picture: Supplied

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Triplets jailed for firearm offences after Islington accomplices found with Uzi sub-machine gun and loaded pistol

Sub-machine gun. Picture: Met Police

Cyclist who was hit by lorry in Old Street will swim English Channel with paramedic who saved her life

Victoria Lebrec, who lost a leg when she was hit by a truck in 2014. Picture: Victoria Lebrec

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Hughes hails ‘incredible’ title win as North Middlesex crowned Premier Division champions

The Premier Division title winning North Middlesex side. Picture: Conrad Williams

Heathrow expansion: Campaigners warn third runway will cause ‘noise disruption’ over Islington

Stock image of plane leaving Heathrow Airport. Picture: Tony Hisgett/ CC BY 2.0

Islington’s housing chief to launch pocket guide for Building Genuinely Affordable Homes at Labour Party Conference

Housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward. Picture: Kate Robson

Families with prams would struggle to escape through ‘narrow’ door at Goswell Road block in emergency, mother claims

A neighbour has complained of a 'narrow' door at her Goswell Road block of flats. Picture: Google Maps

Williamson: Pressure an advantage for Arsenal Women

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists