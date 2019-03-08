Video: Cllr Claudia Webbe on plans to block off Old Street and Clerkenwell Road to through traffic

Campaigners - pictured during a 'human bike lane' protest earlier this year - have long said the Old Street corridor is too dangerous for cyclists. It is hoped the new measures will address this. Picture: Tabitha Tanqueray Archant

Cllr Claudia Webbe has told the Gazette she expects "no major opposition" to proposals to block off the Old Street corridor to through traffic.

Islington Council plans to make the corridor a "healthy street" by closing access to cars travelling through the area, and instead prioritise pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

According to the council, in the 60 months up to February 2018 there were 210 casualties along the corridor, of which 24 were classed as serious.

A public consultation is set to be held on the plans between September-November, with construction works scheduled to finish in 2021 if the current timetable is met by the council.

See Cllr Webbe discussing the scheme in the video above.