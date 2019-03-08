Video: Cllr Claudia Webbe on plans to block off Old Street and Clerkenwell Road to through traffic
PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 01 July 2019
Archant
Cllr Claudia Webbe has told the Gazette she expects "no major opposition" to proposals to block off the Old Street corridor to through traffic.
Islington Council plans to make the corridor a "healthy street" by closing access to cars travelling through the area, and instead prioritise pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.
According to the council, in the 60 months up to February 2018 there were 210 casualties along the corridor, of which 24 were classed as serious.
A public consultation is set to be held on the plans between September-November, with construction works scheduled to finish in 2021 if the current timetable is met by the council.
See Cllr Webbe discussing the scheme in the video above.