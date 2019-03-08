Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Video: Cllr Claudia Webbe on plans to block off Old Street and Clerkenwell Road to through traffic

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 01 July 2019

Campaigners - pictured during a 'human bike lane' protest earlier this year - have long said the Old Street corridor is too dangerous for cyclists. It is hoped the new measures will address this. Picture: Tabitha Tanqueray

Campaigners - pictured during a 'human bike lane' protest earlier this year - have long said the Old Street corridor is too dangerous for cyclists. It is hoped the new measures will address this. Picture: Tabitha Tanqueray

Archant

Cllr Claudia Webbe has told the Gazette she expects "no major opposition" to proposals to block off the Old Street corridor to through traffic.

Islington Council plans to make the corridor a "healthy street" by closing access to cars travelling through the area, and instead prioritise pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

You may also want to watch:

According to the council, in the 60 months up to February 2018 there were 210 casualties along the corridor, of which 24 were classed as serious.

A public consultation is set to be held on the plans between September-November, with construction works scheduled to finish in 2021 if the current timetable is met by the council.

See Cllr Webbe discussing the scheme in the video above.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Arsenal announce date of highly anticipated kit launch

General view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Seven arrested as 140 police officers raid addresses in crackdown on drug dealing in Islington

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

St John Street stabbing: Woman bailed after arrest on suspicion of GBH

The victim was stabbed in the shoulder. Picture Met Police

Council asks community to help improve Finsbury Park – from security to cycle routes

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Motorcyclist killed in Holloway Road crash

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

Most Read

Arsenal announce date of highly anticipated kit launch

General view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Seven arrested as 140 police officers raid addresses in crackdown on drug dealing in Islington

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

St John Street stabbing: Woman bailed after arrest on suspicion of GBH

The victim was stabbed in the shoulder. Picture Met Police

Council asks community to help improve Finsbury Park – from security to cycle routes

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Motorcyclist killed in Holloway Road crash

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Cricket: Derbyshire dominate against Middlesex

Derbyshire's Billy Godleman (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal’s Miedema helps Dutch to first World Cup semi-final

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) in action for the Netherlands (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Video: Cllr Claudia Webbe on plans to block off Old Street and Clerkenwell Road to through traffic

Campaigners - pictured during a 'human bike lane' protest earlier this year - have long said the Old Street corridor is too dangerous for cyclists. It is hoped the new measures will address this. Picture: Tabitha Tanqueray

Islington charity that asks professionals to donate time to help disadvantaged kids up for top award

Rachael Box.

Gazette letters: Elections, You Are Not Alone project and Old Street junctions

Could Nigel Farage become prime minister in a divided UK? Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists