Islington’s housing chief to launch pocket guide for Building Genuinely Affordable Homes at Labour Party Conference

Islington's housing chief has edited a booklet about building affordable home that will be launched at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton later this month.

Councillors contributed ideas towards the pamphlet: Building Genuinely Affordable Homes - a pocket guide for Labour Councillors, at a town hall meeting in April.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward then edited the booklet, which includes advice on using the planning system and Section 106 agreements to ensure developers build their share of affordable homes.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "There are many different ideas, but all have the same aim: to tackle the housing crisis by getting the genuinely affordable homes that we need built - because a secure and genuinely affordable home can transform the life chances of a family in desperate need. We hope that other councils can draw on all of this experience and expertise to help kick-start their own building programmes."