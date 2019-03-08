Search

Advanced search

Islington's housing chief to launch pocket guide for Building Genuinely Affordable Homes at Labour Party Conference

PUBLISHED: 09:39 10 September 2019

Housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward. Picture: Kate Robson

Housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward. Picture: Kate Robson

Archant

Islington's housing chief has edited a booklet about building affordable home that will be launched at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton later this month.

You may also want to watch:

Councillors contributed ideas towards the pamphlet: Building Genuinely Affordable Homes - a pocket guide for Labour Councillors, at a town hall meeting in April.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward then edited the booklet, which includes advice on using the planning system and Section 106 agreements to ensure developers build their share of affordable homes.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "There are many different ideas, but all have the same aim: to tackle the housing crisis by getting the genuinely affordable homes that we need built - because a secure and genuinely affordable home can transform the life chances of a family in desperate need. We hope that other councils can draw on all of this experience and expertise to help kick-start their own building programmes."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Highbury woman’s leg amputated to end ‘agony’ of rare nerve condition CRPS – and now she’s dreaming of a Paralympics Games appearance

Helena Stone in hospital after coming out of surgery to have a leg amputated. Picture: Helena Stone

Farringdon Station attack: Man punches women in chest on Thameslink train

British Transport Police want to trace this man in connection with an assault on a woman at Farringdon Station. Picture: Supplied

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Triplets jailed for firearm offences after Islington accomplices found with Uzi sub-machine gun and loaded pistol

Sub-machine gun. Picture: Met Police

Cyclist who was hit by lorry in Old Street will swim English Channel with paramedic who saved her life

Victoria Lebrec, who lost a leg when she was hit by a truck in 2014. Picture: Victoria Lebrec

Most Read

Highbury woman’s leg amputated to end ‘agony’ of rare nerve condition CRPS – and now she’s dreaming of a Paralympics Games appearance

Helena Stone in hospital after coming out of surgery to have a leg amputated. Picture: Helena Stone

Farringdon Station attack: Man punches women in chest on Thameslink train

British Transport Police want to trace this man in connection with an assault on a woman at Farringdon Station. Picture: Supplied

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Triplets jailed for firearm offences after Islington accomplices found with Uzi sub-machine gun and loaded pistol

Sub-machine gun. Picture: Met Police

Cyclist who was hit by lorry in Old Street will swim English Channel with paramedic who saved her life

Victoria Lebrec, who lost a leg when she was hit by a truck in 2014. Picture: Victoria Lebrec

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington’s housing chief to launch pocket guide for Building Genuinely Affordable Homes at Labour Party Conference

Housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward. Picture: Kate Robson

Families with prams would struggle to escape through ‘narrow’ door at Goswell Road block in emergency, mother claims

A neighbour has complained of a 'narrow' door at her Goswell Road block of flats. Picture: Google Maps

Williamson: Pressure an advantage for Arsenal Women

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Loizou pleased with second half performance as Haringey Borough advance in FA Cup

Georgios Aresti of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Cyclist who was hit by lorry in Old Street will swim English Channel with paramedic who saved her life

Victoria Lebrec, who lost a leg when she was hit by a truck in 2014. Picture: Victoria Lebrec
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists