Search

Advanced search

Closure of road through Highbury Fields extended - and could become permanent

PUBLISHED: 11:17 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 03 December 2019

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

Islington Council has announced plans to keep the road running through Highbury Fields closed, pending a consultation after the election.

Council leader Richard Watts announced an experimental traffic order on Friday to keep the road cutting through the park closed.

You may also want to watch:

During the Highbury Corner redevelopment work Transport for London use the road as a compound, but it doesn't need it anymore.

Cllr Watts tweeted: "This will allow us to test it out and have a proper consultation on whether to make the closure permanent. I appreciate there are views on both sides and we'll listen to them all. But in a borough with very limited green space this is a good opportunity to try something different, which I personally hope is a success."

Cllr Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East) told the Gazette: "It makes no sense for the park to be cut in half by a road. I hope, as the consultation unfolds, that residents will come together and call for a low traffic neighbourhood. But that needs to be thought about in the wider area context and not just this road."

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cyclist collides with pedestrian in Highbury Corner

A cyclist and pedestrian were in collision in Highbury Corner. Picture: Mark Lyminster

Latest plans for Archway Campus scheme fail to impress neighbours

An artist's impression of how the site could look. Picture: Peabody

Islington rough sleeper count: Volunteers count 57 people bedding down in streets – up from 43

Islington street count 2019. Kate Robson (left) and Sarah Turley check their map. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cyclist collides with pedestrian in Highbury Corner

A cyclist and pedestrian were in collision in Highbury Corner. Picture: Mark Lyminster

Latest plans for Archway Campus scheme fail to impress neighbours

An artist's impression of how the site could look. Picture: Peabody

Islington rough sleeper count: Volunteers count 57 people bedding down in streets – up from 43

Islington street count 2019. Kate Robson (left) and Sarah Turley check their map. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Darts: Canty steers Kennedy’s to key win

The Robert Peel team face the camera

TfL confirms safety improvement work at dangerous junctions along Holloway Road

The crossing on Palmer Place where the street meets Holloway Road. Picture: Alistair Pegg

Raj of Islington: Indian restaurant set for Holloway Road soft launch

Food from different regions of India are available at Raj of Islington. Picture: Supplied.

Closure of road through Highbury Fields extended – and could become permanent

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Stop the tree slaughter’: Petition urges council to stop Highbury Corner felling in light of climate emergency

Trees outside Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Joshua Hurston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists