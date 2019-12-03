Closure of road through Highbury Fields extended - and could become permanent

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears Archant

Islington Council has announced plans to keep the road running through Highbury Fields closed, pending a consultation after the election.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Council leader Richard Watts announced an experimental traffic order on Friday to keep the road cutting through the park closed.

You may also want to watch:

During the Highbury Corner redevelopment work Transport for London use the road as a compound, but it doesn't need it anymore.

Cllr Watts tweeted: "This will allow us to test it out and have a proper consultation on whether to make the closure permanent. I appreciate there are views on both sides and we'll listen to them all. But in a borough with very limited green space this is a good opportunity to try something different, which I personally hope is a success."

Cllr Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East) told the Gazette: "It makes no sense for the park to be cut in half by a road. I hope, as the consultation unfolds, that residents will come together and call for a low traffic neighbourhood. But that needs to be thought about in the wider area context and not just this road."