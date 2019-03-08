Finsbury's Co-op Childcare nursery launches wellbeing programme centred on healthy diets

Co-op Childcare Wellbeing programme. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Finsbury nursery has launched a new wellbeing programme aimed at educating kids about nutrition and where their food comes from.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Co-op Childcare Wellbeing programme. Picture: Supplied Co-op Childcare Wellbeing programme. Picture: Supplied

The Co-op Childcare nursery, in Galway Street, has introduced a "nutritionally balanced" new menu, accredited by Startwell, a charity which promotes health meals for kids.

You may also want to watch:

Children can also explore nutrition through the nursery's vegetable path and organic herbs, provided by Rocket Gardens, which are to be planted and looked after by kids at the centre.

Mandeep Kaur, deputy nursery manager at the Co-op Childcare nursery in Islington, said: "We know that children who understand where food comes from are much more likely to have a positive relationship with healthy eating, so we want to encourage good food habits in children at our nursery from a much younger age.

"We've been working closely with our parents, colleagues, and children in Islington to make sure we help the little ones in our care lead the healthiest lives they can."

Parents interested in the programme can attend an open day at the nursery on June 8.