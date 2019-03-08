Search

Finsbury's Co-op Childcare nursery launches wellbeing programme centred on healthy diets

PUBLISHED: 12:15 29 May 2019

Co-op Childcare Wellbeing programme. Picture: Supplied

Co-op Childcare Wellbeing programme. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Finsbury nursery has launched a new wellbeing programme aimed at educating kids about nutrition and where their food comes from.

Co-op Childcare Wellbeing programme. Picture: SuppliedCo-op Childcare Wellbeing programme. Picture: Supplied

The Co-op Childcare nursery, in Galway Street, has introduced a "nutritionally balanced" new menu, accredited by Startwell, a charity which promotes health meals for kids.

Children can also explore nutrition through the nursery's vegetable path and organic herbs, provided by Rocket Gardens, which are to be planted and looked after by kids at the centre.

Mandeep Kaur, deputy nursery manager at the Co-op Childcare nursery in Islington, said: "We know that children who understand where food comes from are much more likely to have a positive relationship with healthy eating, so we want to encourage good food habits in children at our nursery from a much younger age.

"We've been working closely with our parents, colleagues, and children in Islington to make sure we help the little ones in our care lead the healthiest lives they can."

Parents interested in the programme can attend an open day at the nursery on June 8.

