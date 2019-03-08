Coffee training academy in King's Cross offering free barista courses

One student gets to grip with the coffee machine. Picture: Liz Gregg Liz Gregg

A barista training academy hopes to cut unemployment in Kings Cross by opening a new training centre in the area this month.

Eve Wagg, CEO of Well Grounded. Picture: Liz Gregg Eve Wagg, CEO of Well Grounded. Picture: Liz Gregg

Well Grounded is offering anyone seeking work free barista training by qualified coffee chefs through 2- to 9-week courses at its new centre in Camley St this September.

Students will leave with industry-approved qualifications, work experience, and have assistance finding a job in local cafés.

A spokesperson from Well Grounded said: "By positioning our academies in areas of high deprivation, we want to give those furthest away from the job market the opportunities to develop a new craft and match them to vacancies in their local area."

The NGO is helping anyone aged between 18 and 60 actively seeking employment or on zero hours contracts with a right to like in the UK.

Applications for September's intake have opened and anyone interest should contact Well Grounded on info@wellgroundedjobs.co.uk