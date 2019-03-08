Search

Big Jewish Summer Fete: Hundreds enjoy third annual Jewish summer event in Highbury Fields

PUBLISHED: 14:16 02 July 2019

Bubble Man from London Bubbles entertains the children at Highbury Fields. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Bubble Man from London Bubbles entertains the children at Highbury Fields. Picture: Siorna Ashby

@siornaphotography

The Big Jewish Summer Fete continues to go from strength to strength, as it was held for the third year on Sunday.

Relaxing in the deck chairs at the Big Jewish Summer Fete. Picture: Siorna AshbyRelaxing in the deck chairs at the Big Jewish Summer Fete. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Hosted by the Chabad community centre in Islington, hundreds gathered in Highbury Fields to listen to live music and take advantage of the food stalls, carnival games and entertainment that was available.

Visitors were also able to test their knowledge of Judaism in the bespoke Escape Room, with questions varying from the number of Torah books or days of Chanukah, to what fish is kosher.

Islington South MP Emily Thornberry, television barrister Robert Rinder and the mayor of Islington, Rakhia Ismail were also enjoying the afternoon in the late-June sunshine.

Bubble Man and a captivated audience at the Big Jewish Summer Fete. Picture: Siorna AshbyBubble Man and a captivated audience at the Big Jewish Summer Fete. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Opening the event, Rabbi Mendy Korer of Chabad Islington said: "We are excited to welcome everyone to our third year of the Summer Fete. The need for bringing the community together is only getting more and more important."

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

From refugee to entrepreneur: How Vincent Nguyen founded a nail salon empire in Islington

Vincent Nguyen in his Nailology salon.

Two people in hospital following Holloway Road collision

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Arsenal announce date of highly anticipated kit launch

General view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Seven arrested as 140 police officers raid addresses in crackdown on drug dealing in Islington

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

