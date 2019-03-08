Big Jewish Summer Fete: Hundreds enjoy third annual Jewish summer event in Highbury Fields

Bubble Man from London Bubbles entertains the children at Highbury Fields. Picture: Siorna Ashby @siornaphotography

The Big Jewish Summer Fete continues to go from strength to strength, as it was held for the third year on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Relaxing in the deck chairs at the Big Jewish Summer Fete. Picture: Siorna Ashby Relaxing in the deck chairs at the Big Jewish Summer Fete. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Hosted by the Chabad community centre in Islington, hundreds gathered in Highbury Fields to listen to live music and take advantage of the food stalls, carnival games and entertainment that was available.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors were also able to test their knowledge of Judaism in the bespoke Escape Room, with questions varying from the number of Torah books or days of Chanukah, to what fish is kosher.

Islington South MP Emily Thornberry, television barrister Robert Rinder and the mayor of Islington, Rakhia Ismail were also enjoying the afternoon in the late-June sunshine.

Bubble Man and a captivated audience at the Big Jewish Summer Fete. Picture: Siorna Ashby Bubble Man and a captivated audience at the Big Jewish Summer Fete. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Opening the event, Rabbi Mendy Korer of Chabad Islington said: "We are excited to welcome everyone to our third year of the Summer Fete. The need for bringing the community together is only getting more and more important."