'George Orwell's perfect pub' under threat

An Islington pub launched a desperate appeal for public support after complaints were made to the council.

Canonbury's 200-year-old Compton Arms will face a licensing review by Islington Council, which has not yet released details of the complaints.

The hearing will take place in the week of September 19.

Pub management last week posted a statement on social media to say that the pub, "inspiration for Orwell’s perfect pub", is being taken to review by five households, adding that "other neighbours have the opposite view".

The pub said the complaints allege the pub is a public nuisance, a danger to health and poorly run, and that the licensee has "no interest in communicating".

The statement continued that the allegations are "infuriating and frustrating" after the "extreme lengths" managers had gone to in order to work with neighbours and operate the pub considerately.

"Post Covid periods have seen a lot of pubs go through similar situations," it said. "A minority get used to the quiet then decide the pub that’s been there since the 1800s, that is an asset of community value, is now a nuisance...it makes me want cry."

The pub called for supporters to write to the council before the deadline earlier this week – appealing for people to keep comments respectful.

It continued: "Should this minority of four succeed in their requests, this famous, historic pub will no longer be financially viable for us, or any other responsible operator. It's that serious."

This week, drinkers at the Compton Arms gave it their backing.

Christian, 32, has a pint every Tuesday with his friends and said it has "a great wholesome crowd, everyone is very respectable and it's super polite about noise and everything".

George, who returned to the pub after 25 years living aboard, still recalled going there as a teenager.

"It would be really sad if the place shuts down," he said. "I have had some of my best times here."

The Compton Arms, Islington - Credit: Riddhi Kachhela

Islington South and Finsbury's Labour MP, Emily Thornberry, has backed the pub, writing: "I know I speak for the vast majority of local residents in my constituency when I say we do not want to see any changes imposed on The Compton Arms that would alter its essential character as a pub, affect the historic role it plays in our community, or impact its ability to operate profitably in the current difficult business environment."