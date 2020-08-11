Construction complete on ‘near-zero carbon’ King’s Cross Sports Hall

King�s Cross Sports Hall. Picture: London Communications Agency London Communications Agency

Construction is now complete on a ‘near-zero carbon’ community sports centre and gym in King’s Cross.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Located at the north east edge of the 67-acre King’s Cross development between York Way and Wilberforce Street, King’s Cross Sports Hall features a health and fitness suite over two levels, and an indoor sports hall.

You may also want to watch:

The building’s position - just three metres above the underground tunnels of the Thameslink railway line - created a unique design challenge for architects Bennetts Associates and engineering firm Arup.

It has been built with shallow foundations and a cross-laminated timber frame and glulam timber columns, which is a light, carbon-friendly and natural alternative to steel and concrete.

Julian Lipscombe, director at Bennetts Associates said: “As our first completed all-timber and ‘near-zero carbon’ building, this project is hugely significant for us, with expertise already being applied to other commissions.”