Construction complete on ‘near-zero carbon’ King’s Cross Sports Hall
PUBLISHED: 17:40 11 August 2020
London Communications Agency
Construction is now complete on a ‘near-zero carbon’ community sports centre and gym in King’s Cross.
Located at the north east edge of the 67-acre King’s Cross development between York Way and Wilberforce Street, King’s Cross Sports Hall features a health and fitness suite over two levels, and an indoor sports hall.
You may also want to watch:
The building’s position - just three metres above the underground tunnels of the Thameslink railway line - created a unique design challenge for architects Bennetts Associates and engineering firm Arup.
It has been built with shallow foundations and a cross-laminated timber frame and glulam timber columns, which is a light, carbon-friendly and natural alternative to steel and concrete.
Julian Lipscombe, director at Bennetts Associates said: “As our first completed all-timber and ‘near-zero carbon’ building, this project is hugely significant for us, with expertise already being applied to other commissions.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.