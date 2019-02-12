London Screen Academy: Construction firm wins contract for new ‘world class’ Highbury film school

A major construction company has won the contact to deck-out Highbury’s “world class” new film school ahead of its grand opening in September.

Willmott Dixon Interiors will help build London Screen Academy (LSA), a new sixth form inspired by Pinewood Studios, after securing a contact from the Department for Education.

The firm will help refurbish the 80,000 sq ft former factory site in Highbury Grove, which in includes constructing a new three-storey film studio with supporting facilities.

Willmott Dixon Interiors managing director Graham Shaw said: ”This is another example of the scope and complexity of work we deliver.

“The LSA will become a key driver to cement London’s position as a world class destination for the film industry.

“And our team of specialists will ensure we create an environment to produce award-winning film makers of the future.”

The Highbury Grove school will take an initial cohort of 300 pupils.

In November, the schools headteacher Nick Watkiss, told the Gazette: “LSA will provide an incredible opportunity for London’s young people to join the screen industries. Thousands of jobs will be created in this sector over the coming years and we will ensure our students are ready for them.”