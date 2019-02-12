Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

London Screen Academy: Construction firm wins contract for new ‘world class’ Highbury film school

PUBLISHED: 11:01 14 February 2019

A picture of what London Screen Academy will look like. Picture: London Screen Academy

A picture of what London Screen Academy will look like. Picture: London Screen Academy

Archant

A major construction company has won the contact to deck-out Highbury’s “world class” new film school ahead of its grand opening in September.

Willmott Dixon Interiors will help build London Screen Academy (LSA), a new sixth form inspired by Pinewood Studios, after securing a contact from the Department for Education.

The firm will help refurbish the 80,000 sq ft former factory site in Highbury Grove, which in includes constructing a new three-storey film studio with supporting facilities.

Willmott Dixon Interiors managing director Graham Shaw said: ”This is another example of the scope and complexity of work we deliver.

“The LSA will become a key driver to cement London’s position as a world class destination for the film industry.

“And our team of specialists will ensure we create an environment to produce award-winning film makers of the future.”

The Highbury Grove school will take an initial cohort of 300 pupils.

In November, the schools headteacher Nick Watkiss, told the Gazette: “LSA will provide an incredible opportunity for London’s young people to join the screen industries. Thousands of jobs will be created in this sector over the coming years and we will ensure our students are ready for them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Islington Council applies to ban rough sleeping and begging under Stroud Green Road bridge in Finsbury Park

A rough sleeper under the bridge on Stroud Green Road. Photo: Polly Hancock

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Sting catches Central Street shop selling booze to child

Trading Standards has pushed for a review of Bagci Food Centre's licence. Picture: Google Maps

Ali Al Har murder trial: Abdiraham Abdullahi weeps after ‘zombie killer knife’ stabbing in Corinne Road, Tufnell Park

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Old Street water fountain: ‘Exciting initiative’ sees first of six fountains installed on Promenade of Light

Launch of new Old Street drinking fountain with (L-R) London Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Shirley Rodrigues; Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council's executive member for environment and transport; and one of the first members of the public to use the new drinking fountain. Picture: Islington Council

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Isaacs puts unbeaten record on line against Saunders

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Lennox House care home ‘requires improvement’, says CQC

Failed: Lennox House care home in Durham Road. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Exmouth Market businesses help out homeless people with ‘Take One Leave One’ coat rail and pledge cards

The Take One Leave One coat rail in Exmouth Market has proved popular. Picture: Catherine Wiltshire

Arsene Wenger: Dream of a Real Madrid job is ‘over’ admits former Arsenal boss

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Europa League: Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Petr Cech speak ahead of BATE Borisov clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery ahead of the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists