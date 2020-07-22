Search

Construction starts on new Lidl store in Holloway

PUBLISHED: 18:04 22 July 2020

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road closed last year. Picture: Google Maps

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road closed last year. Picture: Google Maps

Construction has started on a store fit out for a new Lidl supermarket in Holloway Road that should be open by winter.

The new budget store is being built on the site of a former Marks and Spencer that closed last year after operating in the Nags Head town centre since 1931.

Construction firm Sturminster has started building the shop after planning permission was granted by Islington Council in January.

The new store will have an in-store bakery, 16 self-checkouts and five tills, and will create up to 40 new jobs once open.

Lidl regional head of property, Mike Devine, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to start the store fit out.

READ MORE: Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

Lidl is spending £1.45bn on expansion in the UK in 2019 and this year.

‘People-friendly streets’: Richard Watts blames Waze app and coronavirus for Islington’s anti-car measures

Islington Council is introducing people friendly streets neighbourhoods to reduce car use

Islington woman warns others about scammers’ tactics after losing thousands in phone con

The victim was tricked by a landline disconnection strategy. George Chandrinos/Unsplash

Imani Allaway-Muir murder: Two more men charged over Roman Way shooting

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington’s new ‘people-friendly’ neighbourhoods receive backlash from community

New bollards blocking through-traffic in the St Peter's people-friendly neighbourhood.

Call for Met apology after arrested man filmed pleading ‘get off my neck’

Marcus Coutain being arrested on July 16 in Islington. The police watchdog is investigating the manner of the arrest. Picture: PA video

