Construction starts on new Lidl store in Holloway

Construction has started on a store fit out for a new Lidl supermarket in Holloway Road that should be open by winter.

The new budget store is being built on the site of a former Marks and Spencer that closed last year after operating in the Nags Head town centre since 1931.

Construction firm Sturminster has started building the shop after planning permission was granted by Islington Council in January.

The new store will have an in-store bakery, 16 self-checkouts and five tills, and will create up to 40 new jobs once open.

Lidl regional head of property, Mike Devine, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to start the store fit out.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

Lidl is spending £1.45bn on expansion in the UK in 2019 and this year.