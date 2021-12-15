A consultation has launched on Islington's low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) in Amwell, as new figures reveal fire brigade response times have increased within it.

Responses to the consultation will help decide if the people-friendly streets (PFS) neighbourhood - implemented in November 2020 - should be made permanent, changed, or removed.

The LTN is controlled through bollards and smart cameras to prevent rat running, with motorists caught breaching the new rules issued with fixed fines.

It is one of seven zones introduced on 18-month trials by Islington Council, which believes LTNs in general will "make it easier for local people to walk, cycle, scoot, and use buggies and wheelchairs".

But opponents complain they have made traffic and pollution worse as cars are channelled onto main roads, and that response times for emergency services are adversely impacted.

The council maintains that monitoring data published today - December 15 - "reflects the positive impact of the scheme so far" and "shows the benefits it has brought in its first 12 months".

Traffic has fallen by 48 per cent within the LTN, according to comparative data between September 2020 and October 2021.

The number of speeding vehicles has also dropped by 70pc, while cycling has increased by 65pc.

But traffic in Farringdon Road - one of the boundary roads surrounding the neighbourhood – rose by 30pc.

Another boundary street, Pentonville Road, saw traffic increase by 3pc, while Rosebery Avenue saw a 5pc drop in traffic.

Traffic on Amwell Street and Claremont Square was down by 56pc and 30pc respectively.

The council acknowledges that traffic volumes "may be lower than usual" in these last two roads because of utilities works during the period of the survey, arguing conversely that traffic volumes in Farringdon Road may be higher as a result of the same works.

Air quality data has shown a "slight increase" of 5pc in levels of nitrogen dioxide since the scheme started - but the council says levels remain below the national annual objective of of 40μg/m3.

These levels are also "slightly better than borough trends", which saw an average 10pc increase across the authority.

The local authority therefore maintain the LTN trial has not had an adverse impact on air quality.

Average London Fire Brigade (LFB) response times have increased in Amwell ward by 19 seconds; from four minutes and 30 seconds in 2019 to four minutes and 49 seconds over the past year since the LTN was implemented.

"Given the extent of variables that affect response times, these results are considered insignificant by the LFB and the council," said a council spokesperson, adding that the time remains within the Brigade's target time of six minutes.

"As such, it is the view of the LFB and the council that the PFS area in Amwell has not impacted on the emergency service’s attendance times."

All seven of Islington’s people-friendly streets neighbourhoods are subject to public consultations after 12 months, and the Amwell consultation will close on January 31, 2022.

Islington Council has already held public consultations on the St Peter’s, Canonbury East, and Clerkenwell Green neighbourhoods; a consultation on Canonbury West is ongoing.

Consultations on the Highbury West and Highbury Fields LTNs will be announced in due course.

Islington's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “We’re creating people-friendly streets neighbourhoods to help make Islington a cleaner, greener, healthier place to live.

“The monitoring reports that we have issued so far reflect the positive impact of the schemes in their first 12 months in reducing traffic within the neighbourhoods, creating streets that are more pleasant and enjoyable for local people.

"The Amwell neighbourhood has brought similar benefits, making it easier to walk, cycle, and use buggies and wheelchairs.

“Feedback from local people on all of the schemes is really important to us, and we’re looking forward to hearing from people living in and around the Amwell neighbourhood on their experience of the trial so far.”

To participate in the consultation see bit.ly/33na6oY.