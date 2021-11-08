A consultation has launched on the Clerkenwell Green people-friendly streets neighbourhood.

Responses will help decide if the trial - implemented in September 2020 - should be made permanent, changed, or removed.

This low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) is controlled through bollards and smart cameras, with motorists caught breaching the new rules issued with fixed fines.

It is one of seven zones introduced on 18-month trials by Islington Council.

The local authority believes the scheme will help achieve its "wider ambitions" to redesign Clerkenwell Green to "create an improved public space", which were the focus of a consultation four years ago.

It also says LTNs in general will "make it easier for local people to walk, cycle, scoot, and use buggies and wheelchairs".

LTNs are welcomed by many for their eco-credentials.

But those opposed have argued that there should have been a proper consultation before they were introduced, and that they have actually made traffic and pollution worse as cars are channelled onto main roads.

The council has just published a monitoring report to measure the impact of the Clerkenwell Green scheme, comparing data from August 2020 with figures from September 2021.

It demonstrates that traffic has fallen on roads within the neighbourhood by 11 per cent due to the scheme preventing through-traffic.

It also shows that cycling has risen by 100pc within the neighbourhood and by 62pc on boundary roads surrounding it.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “The monitoring data we have released today on Clerkenwell Green shows that the scheme has met many of its objectives so far, by reducing traffic in the neighbourhood, increasing cycling, and helping to improve air quality.

"Local people know their streets better than anyone, and we’re looking forward to engaging with them in the coming weeks to understand their views on the impact of the neighbourhood.”

The consultation will run until December 2.

To take part see bit.ly/30a4jSn.