Published: 7:55 AM September 15, 2021

Traffic has halved in the St Peter’s people-friendly streets neighbourhood, according to monitoring data released by Islington Council.

The low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) in St Peter’s is one of seven zones introduced on 18-month trials by the council, which are controlled through bollards and smart cameras to catch motorists breaching the new rules, and charge them fixed fines.

Though welcomed by many for their eco-credentials, the schemes have attracted objections from those who say there should have been a proper consultation before they were introduced, and that they have made traffic and pollution worse as cars are channelled onto main roads.

Comparing data from June 2020 – a month before the scheme’s introduction – with updated figures from June 2021, a monitoring report published this week reveals the St Peter’s trial has led to a 56 per cent drop in traffic on internal roads.

Figures indicate the trial has not had a "significant impact" on traffic on boundary roads surrounding the neighbourhood, the council said.

The number of speeding vehicles fell by 78pc within the neighbourhood, while rates of cycling rose by 72pc inside the neighbourhood.

The council has now launched a public consultation on the scheme, and responses to the consultation will help decide if the trial should be made permanent, changed, or removed.

It will run for four weeks, ending on October 11.

During this time, the council will reach out to people in St Peter’s to understand what the impact the scheme has had on them, and will run a series of events in the area.

Local people will also be asked for their views on an exemption scheme for Blue Badge holders that the council is considering introducing.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “We all have a role to play in tackling the climate emergency, and our people-friendly streets neighbourhoods are a key part of our efforts to create a safer, greener, healthier Islington together.

“We are excited to reveal the positive monitoring data from the St Peter’s trial, which shows how the scheme has improved life for local people.

"By reducing traffic within the neighbourhood, the trial has helped create streets that are better suited to walking, cycling and using buggies and wheelchairs."