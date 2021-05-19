Published: 5:23 PM May 19, 2021

Islington Council has extended the consultation on a proposal to give a one-off support payment of £8,000 to survivors of abuse suffered while placed in one of its children’s homes between 1966 to 1995.

It will now run until June 2, to give more time for people to take part.

The scheme would allow survivors of emotional, physical or sexual abuse to receive financial support without having to bring a compensation claim.

Sometimes this can lead to re-traumatisation because of lengthy processes.

The Islington Survivors Network (ISN), which has long campaigned for justice, has broadly welcomed the plans they say would get a payment many survivors might otherwise have nothing.

The scheme would become part of the council’s existing support offer for survivors, which includes trauma counselling, specialist advice support and assistance for care, housing, appropriate welfare benefits, access to further education and employment and support to access care records.

Comments and suggestions can be made on the council's website at bitly.com/2PVJtAR.