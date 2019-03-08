Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Have your say on draft Islington Transport Strategy

PUBLISHED: 09:50 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 30 July 2019

Pupils at Winton Primary School, Islington's 10th school with a school street, with Cllr Claudia Webbe. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Pupils at Winton Primary School, Islington's 10th school with a school street, with Cllr Claudia Webbe. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Em Fitzgerald Photography

People can now give feedback on Islington's "bold vision" for transport in the borough over the next 20 years.

The draft Islington Transport Strategy, which will guide policy in this area until 2041, sets out the council's desire to rebalance roads in favour of pedestrians and cyclists, while reducing cars and improving air quality to become a carbon net neutral borough by 2030.

The proposals include work to close Old Street and Clerkenwell to through traffic, as well as barring vehicles from all "school streets", or equivalent systems, during drop-off and pick-up times to limit kids' exposure to pollution.

You may also want to watch:

The town hall is also investigating phasing out resident and business parking permits for diesel vehicles by 2030.

Consultation on the draft Islington Transport Strategy runs until September 29, and is a chance for people and organisations to give comments and help shape the final Islington Transport Strategy.

The full draft transport strategy can be found at islington.gov.uk/transportstrategy.

Comments can also be emailed to transportstrategy@islington.gov.uk

Most Read

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Islington Council and private firm NowMedical tell man with depression and overdose history he’s not vulnerable enough for priority housing

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Peabody unveils fresh plans for Archway Campus scheme on old Whittington Hospital site

An artist's impression of the Archway Campus plans. Picture: Peabody

LIVE BLOG: Emirates Cup 2019

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (second right) and Lyon's Bertrand Traore (second left) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Most Read

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Islington Council and private firm NowMedical tell man with depression and overdose history he’s not vulnerable enough for priority housing

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Peabody unveils fresh plans for Archway Campus scheme on old Whittington Hospital site

An artist's impression of the Archway Campus plans. Picture: Peabody

LIVE BLOG: Emirates Cup 2019

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (second right) and Lyon's Bertrand Traore (second left) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Free Nazanin: Richard and other families launch petition demanding better protection for Brits detained abroad

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images

Have your say on draft Islington Transport Strategy

Pupils at Winton Primary School, Islington's 10th school with a school street, with Cllr Claudia Webbe. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Islington Council ‘delighted’ with Good Work Standard accreditation

Cllr Andy Hull. Picture: Islington Council

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

La Clave Fest, Finsbury Park

La Clave Latin American Festival
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists