Have your say on draft Islington Transport Strategy

Pupils at Winton Primary School, Islington's 10th school with a school street, with Cllr Claudia Webbe. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Em Fitzgerald Photography

People can now give feedback on Islington's "bold vision" for transport in the borough over the next 20 years.

The draft Islington Transport Strategy, which will guide policy in this area until 2041, sets out the council's desire to rebalance roads in favour of pedestrians and cyclists, while reducing cars and improving air quality to become a carbon net neutral borough by 2030.

The proposals include work to close Old Street and Clerkenwell to through traffic, as well as barring vehicles from all "school streets", or equivalent systems, during drop-off and pick-up times to limit kids' exposure to pollution.

The town hall is also investigating phasing out resident and business parking permits for diesel vehicles by 2030.

Consultation on the draft Islington Transport Strategy runs until September 29, and is a chance for people and organisations to give comments and help shape the final Islington Transport Strategy.

The full draft transport strategy can be found at islington.gov.uk/transportstrategy.

Comments can also be emailed to transportstrategy@islington.gov.uk