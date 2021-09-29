Published: 1:21 PM September 29, 2021

Residents are being asked to share their thoughts on a strategy which aims to prevent serious violence.

Islington Council also hopes to minimise the impact of violence on the community and support those most at-risk or affected through its new violence reduction strategy.

The aim is for everyone to feel and be safe in the streets, regardless of their personal identity, the time of day, or how busy it is, and for women in Islington to be free of fear both at home and out in public.

It also hopes to target organised crime, reduce the impact of drugs and alcohol, increase youth safety and prevent vulnerable adults from being exploited and exposed to violence.

The council's safety portfolio holder Cllr Sue Lukes, said: “Our view is that no-one is safe until we are all safe, which is why our strategy will address the disproportionate impact of violence on certain groups, for example: young Black men, women, and vulnerable adults.

“We all need to come together to tackle complex issues. I encourage anyone who lives in Islington to get involved."

To complete the council's survey see bit.ly/3CZ9mDg.