Copenhagen Youth Club awarded funding for counselling Cally youngsters

A stock image of Stephen Griffith (centre) with Copenhagen Youth Project members Richard Ratumba and Malone Amarni. Picture: The Imageworks The Imageworks

A Cally youth club is celebrating after it was awarded a ‘wonderful’ three-year funding package to help if offer counselling services to youngsters in the borough.

The National Lottery Community Fund has given £222,847 to the Copenhagen Youth Project’s Who Am I to Work? programme.

The Copenhagen Street Project, which works with disadvantaged young people in Islington, will use the cash to fund counselling for young people suffering from complex issues. It will also go towards securing them job opportunities.

Theo Thomas, Copenhagen Youth Project’s finance and admin Manager, who worked on securing the funding said, “This is wonderful news. It will allow us to expand our team and increase our youth work and outreach provision which is much needed in this area.”

Former St Mary Magdalene Academy student, Nedim Bilgin, 17, who was stabbed to death in Caledonian Road on January 29, went to the youth club three times a week.

And project director Stephen Griffith has previously told this paper that many of Nedim’s friends also use the centre and will need extra support after the trauma of his death.