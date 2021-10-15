Published: 6:00 AM October 15, 2021

Jeremy Corbyn at the Labour Party conference in Brighton last month. Picture date: Tuesday September 28, 2021 - Credit: PA

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is set to hold an “alternative Cop26” in Scotland.

Mr Corbyn, through his Peace and Justice Project, will hold four events, three in Glasgow and one in Edinburgh, from November 8-11.

The event runs alongside the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which is set to take place from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow.

The idea is to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Among the events being promoted by Mr Corbyn is a “climate justice cabaret”, bringing together musicians and artists, as well as a panel with trade union leaders and two in conversation-style events.

The former Labour leader said he would look to “raise up the voices of others” during the tour.

“The climate emergency is a ‘code red for humanity’, a critical warning,” he said.

“We need radical and rapid change to our dangerously broken and destructive political and economic system.

“Our future is being stolen from under us by a coalition of big polluters and big banks, propped up by weak politicians too scared to take them on.

“I can’t wait to be in Scotland during Cop26 to add my voice – and more importantly raise up the voices of others – to propose radical and rapid change.”

Mr Corbyn added: “That change must be environmental but also social and economic. Our crises of inequality, climate, Covid-19 and democracy are all linked.

“The climate is a class issue at home and an international justice for the world. Those who have done the least harm suffer the most and the first.

“That’s why the demands of workers and the global south need to be at the centre of our campaign for climate justice.

“Our events will raise their demands through talks and discussions as well as music and art from hugely talented performers.”