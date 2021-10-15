News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Jeremy Corbyn to hold ‘alternative Cop26’ in Scotland

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:00 AM October 15, 2021   
Jeremy Corbyn at the Labour Party conference in Brighton last month. Picture date: Tuesday September 28, 2021

Jeremy Corbyn at the Labour Party conference in Brighton last month. Picture date: Tuesday September 28, 2021 - Credit: PA

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is set to hold an “alternative Cop26” in Scotland.

Mr Corbyn, through his Peace and Justice Project, will hold four events, three in Glasgow and one in Edinburgh, from November 8-11.

The event runs alongside the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which is set to take place from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow.

The idea is to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Among the events being promoted by Mr Corbyn is a “climate justice cabaret”, bringing together musicians and artists, as well as a panel with trade union leaders and two in conversation-style events.

You may also want to watch:

The former Labour leader said he would look to “raise up the voices of others” during the tour.

“The climate emergency is a ‘code red for humanity’, a critical warning,” he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning photos show how King's Cross has changed in 20 years
  2. 2 'I’m not mad. I’m an MP': Claudia Webbe harassment trial continues
  3. 3 TfL told to introduce 'pay per mile' charge to motorists
  1. 4 Guilty: MP Claudia Webbe harassed her partner's female friend, magistrate rules
  2. 5 Claudia Webbe: Labour calls for MP found guilty of harassment to resign
  3. 6 Helen Anderson: CCTV appeal to trace witnesses to Finsbury Park mum's murder
  4. 7 Barnard Park revamp could see 13 mature trees felled as football pitch relocated
  5. 8 Essex Road Sainsbury's closed for deep cleaning after rats filmed crawling over croissants
  6. 9 E-scooter rider suffers head injuries in Holloway Road crash
  7. 10 Support for Islington and Hackney families facing fuel poverty this winter

“We need radical and rapid change to our dangerously broken and destructive political and economic system.

“Our future is being stolen from under us by a coalition of big polluters and big banks, propped up by weak politicians too scared to take them on.

“I can’t wait to be in Scotland during Cop26 to add my voice – and more importantly raise up the voices of others – to propose radical and rapid change.”

Mr Corbyn added: “That change must be environmental but also social and economic. Our crises of inequality, climate, Covid-19 and democracy are all linked.

“The climate is a class issue at home and an international justice for the world. Those who have done the least harm suffer the most and the first.

“That’s why the demands of workers and the global south need to be at the centre of our campaign for climate justice.

“Our events will raise their demands through talks and discussions as well as music and art from hugely talented performers.”

Islington News
North London News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Protesters from Insulate Britain have glued their hands to the floor to cause disruption at Old Street 

Insulate Britain blocks rush hour traffic at Old Street

Emma Bartholomew and Sally Patterson

Logo Icon
The US Air Force planes flew over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to celebrate the start of the NFL match

Video

‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover

Herbie Russell

Logo Icon
A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine. Covid-19 cases have risen considerably in Islington

Covid - A Year On

Islington's unvaccinated youth 'vulnerable to third wave of Covid'

Julia Gregory

Logo Icon
Motorists on the A13 between Wennington and Rainham

TfL £3.50 'boundary tax' proposal put to government

William Mata

Author Picture Icon