Coronavirus: 102 people have died with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital during pandemic

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

At least 102 people have died with Covid-19 at the Whittington Hospital since the outbreak of the virus.

This figure doesn’t include deaths at care homes or in the community.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) registered 21 deaths in Islington care homes as of April 17, and five deaths at people’s homes.

Between April 10-24, 56% of deaths in Islington care homes were related to coronavirus, with 18 deaths logged under “other causes”.

It comes as the UK’s coronavirus death toll reached 28,446, as of 5pm on Saturday.

Some 186,599 people have been tested for the virus, including 417 in Islington.

On Friday, health and social care secretary Matt Hancock announced the government had achieved its target of testing 100,000 people a day by the end of April,

More than 122,000 tests were carried out on April 30, but just 76,496 were conducted in the 24 hours up to 9am on Sunday.

