Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: 109 Whittington Hospital deaths and 29 care home deaths during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 20:00 12 May 2020

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)outside St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)outside St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

PA Wire/PA Images

At least 109 people have died with Covid-19 at the Whittington Hospital as of 5pm on Monday, according to NHS England data.

As of May 1, Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported 85 coronavirus-related at the hospital and 254 in total this year, meaning 33% of fatalities involved Covid-19.

Papers released by the hospital at the end of last month suggest the number of confirmed Covid-19 inpatient admissions peaked in the week of March 29.

You may also want to watch:

Some 232 patients with “Covid-19 type illness” had been discharged from the hospital since the start of the pandemic, at the time these papers were published.

Twenty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were registered at Islington care homes as of May 1, according the to Office for National Statistics.

This accounts for 29% of the 103 people who died at care homes in the borough over this period.

Ten people (7%) have died with Covid-19 at home in Isilngton as of May 1, compared with 151 deaths of all causes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Islington Council bailing out GLL to save leisure centre provider

Highbury Leisure Centre_Exterior: (Left to right) Tyron Fuller, Partnership Manager, GLL; Cllr Janet Burgess, Islington Council’s executive member for health and social care; Mark Leslie, General Manager, Highbury Leisure Centre. Picture: GLL

Coronavirus: Holloway security guard isn’t surprised men of his occupation have highest risk of dying with Covid-19 because shoplifters threaten to spit on him

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Anthony Rooks death: Tufnell Park man remanded in custody over pensioner’s killing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Which Bundesliga teams should Premier League fans follow?

Bayern Munich's David Alaba

Most Read

Coronavirus: Islington Council bailing out GLL to save leisure centre provider

Highbury Leisure Centre_Exterior: (Left to right) Tyron Fuller, Partnership Manager, GLL; Cllr Janet Burgess, Islington Council’s executive member for health and social care; Mark Leslie, General Manager, Highbury Leisure Centre. Picture: GLL

Coronavirus: Holloway security guard isn’t surprised men of his occupation have highest risk of dying with Covid-19 because shoplifters threaten to spit on him

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Anthony Rooks death: Tufnell Park man remanded in custody over pensioner’s killing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Which Bundesliga teams should Premier League fans follow?

Bayern Munich's David Alaba

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Five top moments for Arsenal’s Mead to celebrate on 25th birthday

Beth Mead of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘must monitor data on BAME risk’

Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: Rose blasts plans to bring Premier League back

England full-back Danny Rose speaks to the media (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Coronavirus: Scrapping relegation ‘not discussed’ by Premier League

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask
Drive 24