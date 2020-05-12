Coronavirus: 109 Whittington Hospital deaths and 29 care home deaths during pandemic

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)outside St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. PA Wire/PA Images

At least 109 people have died with Covid-19 at the Whittington Hospital as of 5pm on Monday, according to NHS England data.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As of May 1, Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported 85 coronavirus-related at the hospital and 254 in total this year, meaning 33% of fatalities involved Covid-19.

Papers released by the hospital at the end of last month suggest the number of confirmed Covid-19 inpatient admissions peaked in the week of March 29.

You may also want to watch:

Some 232 patients with “Covid-19 type illness” had been discharged from the hospital since the start of the pandemic, at the time these papers were published.

Twenty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were registered at Islington care homes as of May 1, according the to Office for National Statistics.

This accounts for 29% of the 103 people who died at care homes in the borough over this period.

Ten people (7%) have died with Covid-19 at home in Isilngton as of May 1, compared with 151 deaths of all causes.