Coronavirus: 109 Whittington Hospital deaths and 29 care home deaths during pandemic
PUBLISHED: 20:00 12 May 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
At least 109 people have died with Covid-19 at the Whittington Hospital as of 5pm on Monday, according to NHS England data.
As of May 1, Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported 85 coronavirus-related at the hospital and 254 in total this year, meaning 33% of fatalities involved Covid-19.
Papers released by the hospital at the end of last month suggest the number of confirmed Covid-19 inpatient admissions peaked in the week of March 29.
Some 232 patients with “Covid-19 type illness” had been discharged from the hospital since the start of the pandemic, at the time these papers were published.
Twenty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were registered at Islington care homes as of May 1, according the to Office for National Statistics.
This accounts for 29% of the 103 people who died at care homes in the borough over this period.
Ten people (7%) have died with Covid-19 at home in Isilngton as of May 1, compared with 151 deaths of all causes.
