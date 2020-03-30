Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

PUBLISHED: 08:59 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 30 March 2020

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

PA Wire/PA Images

There are 141 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Islington as of 9am on Sunday, according to Public Health England.

In total, 19,522 people in the UK have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and 1,228 people have died after catching the virus.

Elsewhere, 141 cases have been confirmed in Haringey and 177 have people tested positive in Hackney and City of London.

But the actual number of cases is far higher due to the limited amount of tests being carried out.

An extra 6,961 tests have been carried out as of 9am on Sunday, bringing the total to 127,738.

You may also want to watch:

The total death toll in the UK jumped by 209 from Saturday to Sunday morning.

Of the confirmed cases, 16,487 of them are in London – and 1,125 people have died from coronavirus in the capital.

At least 135 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the UK, which could include some of the Islington cases.

Are you an Islington resident suffering from Covid-19? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion from across north London.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

‘Disgusting’ spate of incidents sees people coughed on in Islington amid coronavirus pandemic

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. A woman coughs. Picture: PA Images

Heroic Whittington A&E workers urge people to ‘stay home’ after being brought to tears by Clap for Carers applause

Doctors and nurses from the Whittington's A&E department ask people to stay at home. Picture: Anna Sweeney

Coronavirus: Number of Islington cases rises from 70 to 96

A man wearing a protective face mask and clothing in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

‘Disgusting’ spate of incidents sees people coughed on in Islington amid coronavirus pandemic

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. A woman coughs. Picture: PA Images

Heroic Whittington A&E workers urge people to ‘stay home’ after being brought to tears by Clap for Carers applause

Doctors and nurses from the Whittington's A&E department ask people to stay at home. Picture: Anna Sweeney

Coronavirus: Number of Islington cases rises from 70 to 96

A man wearing a protective face mask and clothing in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Song goes to FIFA over FC Sion sacking

Alex Song in action for West Ham

Coronavirus: Delay could affect World Cup says Kane

Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Coronavirus London live updates: NHS staff to be tested for Covid-19

An NHS worker being tested for coronavirus at a temporary drive through testing station at Chessington World of Adventures. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA
Drive 24