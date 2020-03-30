Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra PA Wire/PA Images

There are 141 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Islington as of 9am on Sunday, according to Public Health England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In total, 19,522 people in the UK have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and 1,228 people have died after catching the virus.

Elsewhere, 141 cases have been confirmed in Haringey and 177 have people tested positive in Hackney and City of London.

But the actual number of cases is far higher due to the limited amount of tests being carried out.

An extra 6,961 tests have been carried out as of 9am on Sunday, bringing the total to 127,738.

You may also want to watch:

The total death toll in the UK jumped by 209 from Saturday to Sunday morning.

Of the confirmed cases, 16,487 of them are in London – and 1,125 people have died from coronavirus in the capital.

At least 135 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the UK, which could include some of the Islington cases.

Are you an Islington resident suffering from Covid-19? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion from across north London.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.