Coronavirus: 161 people in Islington test positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 13:32 01 April 2020

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

There are 161 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Islington as of 9am on Tuesday, according to Public Health England (PHE).

PHE also reports there are 213 confirmed cases in Hackney and City of London, 161 in Haringey and 143 in Camden.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 25,150 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK and 1,1789 deaths caused by the virus.

You may also want to watch:

Twenty patients have died at the Whittington Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 in the past three weeks.

The limited quantity of tests carried out so far means the actual number of cases in the UK is likely to be far higher than these figures suggest.

Some 143,186 people had been tested for the virus at the time.

There are 135 confirmed cases of people recovering from the virus, though the actual number will be higher.

Some of the 161 patients in Islington could be among those who have already recovered.

