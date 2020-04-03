Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: 188 people test positive for Covid-19 in Islington

PUBLISHED: 09:57 03 April 2020

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

There are 188 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Islington as of 9am on Thursday, according to Public Health England (PHE).

There are 266 cases in Hackney and City of London, 211 in Haringey and 225 in Camden.

PHE reported 4,244 new confirmed cases in the UK on Thursday, bringing the UK total to 33,718.

An additional 569 Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday, and the overall UK death toll is now 2,921.

You may also want to watch:

It’s likely the true number of Covid-19 cases in the UK is higher than these figures suggest, due to the limited testing being carried out.

But health and social care secretary Matt Hancock yesterday set a target for 100,000 people to be tested daily by the end of April.

There were 10,215 new tests recorded on Thursday, which is the first time the UK has tested more than 10,000 people in a day during the pandemic.

Overall, 163,194 people have ben tested for Covid-19.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in the borough.

Join out Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion from across north London.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Twenty Covid-19 patients die at Whittington Hospital

Whittington Health NHS Trust. Picture: PA WIRE

Newington Green crash: Man arrested on suspicion of possessing weapon and class A drugs after police chase

Police at the scene in Newington Green. Picture: Frankie O'Brien

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Titan of Islington boxing community killed by Covid-19

Colin Webster. Picture: Islington Boxing Club

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Most Read

Coronavirus: Twenty Covid-19 patients die at Whittington Hospital

Whittington Health NHS Trust. Picture: PA WIRE

Newington Green crash: Man arrested on suspicion of possessing weapon and class A drugs after police chase

Police at the scene in Newington Green. Picture: Frankie O'Brien

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Titan of Islington boxing community killed by Covid-19

Colin Webster. Picture: Islington Boxing Club

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Leah Williamson: 23 facts about Arsenal Women’s star

Arsenal's Leah Williamson celebrates after winning the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Coronavirus: The Open ‘could postpone’; Premier League under fire

A view of the golf course at Royal St George's, in Sandwich, Kent, where the Open Championship is due to be held July 16-19

Coronavirus: Islington Council closes all street markets until further notice

Chapel Market.Picture:Ken Mears

Coronavirus: 188 people test positive for Covid-19 in Islington

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

There With You: Cyclists delivering food and medicine during coronavirus crisis

Co-founder and chief executive of Bikeworks, Jim Blakemore. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24