Coronavirus: 188 people test positive for Covid-19 in Islington

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

There are 188 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Islington as of 9am on Thursday, according to Public Health England (PHE).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are 266 cases in Hackney and City of London, 211 in Haringey and 225 in Camden.

PHE reported 4,244 new confirmed cases in the UK on Thursday, bringing the UK total to 33,718.

An additional 569 Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday, and the overall UK death toll is now 2,921.

You may also want to watch:

It’s likely the true number of Covid-19 cases in the UK is higher than these figures suggest, due to the limited testing being carried out.

But health and social care secretary Matt Hancock yesterday set a target for 100,000 people to be tested daily by the end of April.

There were 10,215 new tests recorded on Thursday, which is the first time the UK has tested more than 10,000 people in a day during the pandemic.

Overall, 163,194 people have ben tested for Covid-19.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in the borough.

Join out Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion from across north London.