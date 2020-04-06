Coronavirus: 248 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Islington

There are now 248 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Islington.

The latest Public Health England (PHE) figures as of 9am on Sunday also report there are 277 cases in Haringey, 289 in Camden, plus 345 in Hackney and City of London.

There are 47,806 cases in the UK and 4,934 people have died after contracting the disease.

The actual number of Covid-19 cases in the UK is thought to be far higher than these figures suggest due to the relatively low number of tests being carried out.

So far 195,524 people have been tested for the virus.

The UK is now 1,500 deaths worse off than Italy at the same stage during the pandemic.

