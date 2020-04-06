Search

Coronavirus: 248 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Islington

PUBLISHED: 12:21 06 April 2020

One of the posters new government campaign surrounding coronavirus. Photograph: UK Government/PA Wire.

One of the posters new government campaign surrounding coronavirus. Photograph: UK Government/PA Wire.

There are now 248 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Islington.

The latest Public Health England (PHE) figures as of 9am on Sunday also report there are 277 cases in Haringey, 289 in Camden, plus 345 in Hackney and City of London.

There are 47,806 cases in the UK and 4,934 people have died after contracting the disease.

The actual number of Covid-19 cases in the UK is thought to be far higher than these figures suggest due to the relatively low number of tests being carried out.

You may also want to watch:

So far 195,524 people have been tested for the virus.

The UK is now 1,500 deaths worse off than Italy at the same stage during the pandemic.

Are you an Islington resident who’s been suffering from Covid-19? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07786 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in the borough during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

