Coronavirus: 26 Covid-19 care home deaths in Islington reported by ONS

PUBLISHED: 12:52 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 05 May 2020

A man wearing a face mask walks past a rainbow graffiti in support of the NHS in Soho, central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

PA Wire/PA Images

At least 26 people died with Covid-19 in Islington Care homes as of April 24, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today.

The same data reveals 123 people have died, of all causes, in Islington care homes so far this year, 21% of these deaths are coronavirus-related.

As of April 24, 75 people had died with Covid-19 at the Whittington Hospital.

This is 24% of the 305 people who have died there so far this year.

The latest NHS England data from 5pm on Sunday says 104 people have died at the Archway hospital after contracting the virus.

ONS reports that 7 people have died with coronavirus at home in Islington as of April 24, just 5% of the 144 people who have died at their place of residence over the same period.

ONS recorded 29,648 deaths which involved coronavirus in England and Wales as of April 24, compared to the government’s daily figures of 22,173 at the same stage.

